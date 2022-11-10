Across America, midterm voters in five states had abortion rights on the ballot. In all five, voters decided to protect those rights. Kentucky voters rejected a measure that would have amended their constitution to clarify that there is no state right to an abortion. The outcome hands a victory to abortion-rights supporters at a time when abortion access has been sharply limited by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, yet it does not change the fact that abortion is still outlawed in Kentucky in most cases.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO