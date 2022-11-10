Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
A former WWE superstar has discussed what it was like wrestling “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the Attitude Era and why it was an honor for both of them. When “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the WWE Title for the first time at WrestleMania 14 in 1998, his popularity was enormous. Soon after his title win, WWE started to regularly defeat WCW in the Monday Night Ratings while drawing sold out shows everywhere they went and incredible pay-per-view numbers.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Warned Two Top WWE Stars That The Locker Room Wanted To ‘Bury’ Them
Back in 2003, Paul “Triple H” Levesque joined up with the legendary Evolution stable. The faction featured himself and Ric Flair as the veterans, while Randy Orton and Batista were the rising stars of the four-man group. An episode of WWE Network’s “Ruthless Aggression” aired back in 2020...
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s Eye Watering WWE Contract Revealed
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, marking his first appearance for the sports entertainment since being let go in July 2021. He’s remained a constant fixture within the company ever since, being the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown and a top merchandise seller.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Says Ex-WWE Star Failed To Make It Because He Was “Unstable”
AEW announcer Jim Ross has discussed a former WWE star, saying that they failed to make the grade in the company as they were “unsteady and unstable.”. In the early 2000s, WWE was in the midst of increasing its roster and bringing in new faces to refresh the roster following the end of the Attitude Era. But for every John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton that were unearthed by the company, there were many more that failed to live up to their early promise.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Move For Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. WWE recently made big move for The Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match. WWE recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Links Up With AEW Star Abadon
Liv Morgan has been spotted many times outside WWE, both on professional and personal end. The Miracle Kid can be seen travelling to places, doing other projects and hanging out with stars of rival promotions. This time again, she was spotted hanging out with an AEW star. Liv Morgan is...
tjrwrestling.net
Forgotten WWE Star Backstage At SmackDown As Return Rumours Intensify
A WWE Superstar who has not competed on television since April was backstage at SmackDown with the expectation that they will soon return to the screen. Bobby Roode has not been seen on WWE television since April 2022 when he appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale prior to WrestleMania 38.
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Wants “Stone Cold” Steve Austin To Do More Matches
If you want to see “Stone Cold” Steve Austin do some more matches in a WWE ring, gimme a hell yeah. Apparently, WWE is giving Austin a “hell yeah” because they want to see more of the Texas Rattlesnake in the ring. Steve Austin got a...
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event Results: 11/13
WWE held a live event on November 13, 2022 from the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Madison, WI (11/13) AJ Styles & Asuka defeats Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley. WWE United States Championship: Seth...
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Backstage At SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off the build for the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event for the blue brand, and it looks like an interesting name was backstage. Fightful Select reports that former United States Champion Bobby Roode was backstage at this week’s SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Kelly Is Starting A New Pro Wrestling Company
Kevin Kelly joined WWE in 1996 as a backstage interviewer and eventually became a “Raw” commentator during the Attitude Era. Kelly left WWE in 2003 and later joined Ring of Honor, where he was the lead play-by-play announcer from 2011 until 2017. Kelly has been a part of NJPW’s English commentary since 2015.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Officially Announce Latest Signing
AEW has officially announced the latest signing to the company, picking up a big free agent after weeks of rumours about them joining the promotion. On the 11th of November edition of Rampage, Bandido competed in his second match for All Elite Wrestling – but it turned out to be his first as the official part of the AEW roster.
tjrwrestling.net
The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis Announced For WWE Monday Night Raw
The Miz and Dexter Lumis will face off in the squared circle on WWE Monday Night Raw. Since making his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on the August 8, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dexter Lumis has been toying with The Miz. For weeks, Lumis stalked the former WWE Champion, as well as tormented him and threatened his family. Lumis also kidnapped “The A-Lister,” broke into his house and cost him multiple bouts.
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Owens Suffers Injury During WWE Live Event
There is some unfortunate news about WWE’s Kevin Owens, who suffered an injury during a recent live event. Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens has had an interesting 2022 full of highs and lows. The veteran Raw superstar had a career highlight when he got to main event WrestleMania 38 Night One with his idol “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. That interview segment turned into a match that saw Austin get the win, but it was such a huge moment for KO’s career.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Blasted For Wasting Jade Cargill’s Talent In AEW
Jade Cargill has been booked as a force of nature in AEW as she utterly dominated the women’s division. She is more or less indomitable so far and that’s not going to change either. Tony Khan was also blasted for how he has booked Jade Cargill. Cargill became...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (11/14/22)
WWE invades the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Finn Balor. – Matt Riddle & Elias...
