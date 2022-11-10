ADM football continues postseason run

The ADM continued its postseason run after defeating North Polk in the quarterfinals on Nov. 4.

The Tigers defeated the Comets 68-42 to advance to the semifinals.

Head coach Garrison Carter said he was really proud of the way the team played against North Polk and that it’s really hard to beat a team twice in the same season, especially a quality team like North Polk.

“I thought we did a great job of playing fast and confident all game long,” Carter said.

The win was ADM’s second over North Polk after the Tigers defeated the Comets in a comeback win earlier this season.

This time, ADM got the lead early and never gave it up, which Carter said was due to the Tigers jumping out to a quick start and not taking their foot off the gas. He added that the team played fast and physical on both sides of the ball, and said the game was won with defense and special teams at the start of the third quarter.

“We started the half by recovering an onside kick, then added a blocked punt for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown all at the start of the third quarter,” Carter said.

ADM held North Polk scoreless for the entirety of the third quarter, going up 54-21 by the end of it.

The Tigers next take on Harlan Community in the semifinals, another team they have played this season and their only loss of the year.

Carter said Harlan has been the standard of excellence in Iowa for a long time.

“Any time you get the chance to measure yourselves against a team like that it is a tremendous opportunity,” Carter said. “Getting the chance to do so in the semifinals makes it even sweeter.”

He added that the team learned a lot about themselves in the loss to Harlan earlier this season and the Tigers have also improved a lot as a team over the last several weeks.

ADM will face Harlan in the semifinals in the UNI-Dome, the first time this team will be playing at the Dome.

Carter said although people judge teams based on the two to three hours they see them play on Friday nights, that is a small picture of what it truly takes to win a high school football game, and it has taken lots of hard work and sweat equity to earn the opportunity to play in games like this one.

“Our kids have put in so many hours behind the scenes to get to this point and they will be ready when it gets here,” Carter said.

ADM faces Harlan Community in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the UNI-Dome.