ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey

By Caitlyn Rooney
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsPgC_0j6Ux1Y600

LUBBOCK, Texas — A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a “lavish lifestyle,” according to the United States Department of Justice.

Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet

J. Nicholas Bryant, 26 , admitted to wire fraud for his Miami trip that was “complete with luxury limo rides, fully-stocked charter flights, and a private outing on a 90-foot yacht,” the USDOJ said.

U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham said without law enforcement interfering, Bryant “would be well on his way to becoming Lubbock’s Anna Delvey or Frank Abagnale.”

Woman arrested, accused of abandoning children, LPD report says Texas Tech athlete recruited for US Olympic Bobsledding team

Bryant admitted that he defrauded at least 50 unsuspecting victims, according to the USDOJ.

See full release for more details.

The following is a press release from the United States Department of Justice:

When 23-year-old J. Nicholas Bryant realized couldn’t afford the lavish lifestyle he wanted – complete with luxury limo rides, fully-stocked charter flights, and a private outing on a 90-foot yacht – he turned to fraud, he admitted in court today, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Mr. Bryant, now 26, pleaded guilty to wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge D. Gordon Bryant, Jr.  on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

“Like many of his peers, Nicholas Bryant apparently coveted the life of the rich and famous. Unlike his peers, he wasn’t about to let a lack of funds get in the way of his fantasy. Without the interference of our law enforcement partners, this defendant would be well on his way to becoming Lubbock’s Anna Delvey or Frank Abagnale,” said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham.

According to plea papers, Mr. Bryant admitted that from 2020 through 2021, he defrauded at least 50 unsuspecting victims by booking luxury goods and services and then manipulating online payment platforms like QuickBooks and Veem to make it appear that payments were forthcoming.  On at least one occasion, he convinced a victim company that his “secretary” – a woman who did not exist – would make payments on his behalf.  Knowing that the software would generate payment confirmations immediately, but would take several days to notify victims of cancelled payments, Mr. Bryant satisfied vendors and business owners that payments were forthcoming when due.

In this manner, he obtained more than a dozen private jet flights, a half-day sail on a 90-foot yacht, numerous high-end hotel rooms, extravagant steak and champagne dinners, and five luxury vehicles worth more than $500,000. He also racked up a bill for substantial materials and labor on a $980,000 home and pool.

To lend an air of legitimacy to his schemes, Mr. Bryant convinced victims that his parents were wealthy oil and gas investors and that he himself was employed by a number of fictious companies. He assumed identities of fictious persons, communicated with victims under assumed names, and even created sham websites to further his scheme. In at least once instance, he convinced the owner of an oil and gas company, who had previously worked with and trusted him, to front roughly $150,000 to open a fictitious oil well.

Mr. Bryant now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. His sentencing has not yet been set.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Lubbock Resident Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Lubbock Police Department, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brownwood Police Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife of Coleman County, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, and the Cody Police Department in Wyoming conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Howey is prosecuting the case.

End of release

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of sending explicit videos of teen to ’embarrass’ him, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly sent another woman an explicit video of a 16-year-old. Elizabeth Garcia, 47, has been charged with Publishing/Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Material.  According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.  According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after allegedly following off duty officer out of local bar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after allegedly confronting, and following, an off-duty Midland Police officer out of a local bar. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Obstruction or Retaliation, Failure to Identify, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also taken into custody on two […]
ODESSA, TX
CBS DFW

Lubbock man, 26, found guilty of using fraud to fund his lavish lifestyle

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man accused of defrauding at least 50 victims to fund his lavish lifestyle pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Wednesday.J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty to two charges of wire fraud on Nov. 9, 2022. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.According to plea documents, Bryant admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he scammed at least 50 victims by booking luxury items and services and manipulating payment platforms to appear as if his payments were forthcoming.Bryant knew that the payment platforms would immediately send a notice to...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Kidnapped Woman Escapes And Tells Authorities There Are More Victims. Where Are These Missing Missouri Women?

Missing Missouri WomenThe Missouri State Highway Patrol. On October 7, 2022, a woman identified in court records as "TJ" escaped captivity from a man who kidnapped her near Haslett and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. TJ, a black woman, told authorities the man kidnapped her and raped her over a period of time in his home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Police arrested 40-year-old Timothy Marrion Haslett, Jr., a white male.
KANSAS CITY, MO
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Men are Falling in Love with this Latest Arrest

Dating in East Texas can be both a blessing and a curse. For a while, it was my curse. I am in a fantastic relationship now which does feel very good. Having said that, I don't think scouring mugshots on the Smith County Jail's website would not be a way I would look for a mate if I were still single. For some East Texas men, though, they couldn't help but fall head over heels for one particular woman who was arrested recently.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

17-year-old Texas teen sentenced to life for fatally attacking his mother with hammer

McKINNEY, Texas (TCD) -- A 17-year-old male was recently sentenced to life in prison for fatally attacking his mother with a hammer in 2021. According to a news release from the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, on Jan. 3, 2021, Adam Barney’s father called 911 and said his son had killed his wife. Officers reportedly responded to the Barney family home, where the father showed them security footage showing Barney attacking his mother.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy