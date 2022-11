The annual job fair at Resorts World New York City is back in person this Friday, Nov. 18, and will feature around 60 different employers from around the tri-state area. The event, hosted by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and in partnership with the Queens Chamber of Commerce, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO