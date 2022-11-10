Collections start Monday for the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The goal for North Central Arkansas was set for 16,002. Locations in the area that will accept filled shoeboxes include East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Galatia Assembly of God in Norfork, Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Viola First Baptist Church in Viola, Trinity Worship Center in West Plains, First Baptist Church in West Plains, and Real Ministries in Harrison. All times and locations can viewed at samaritanspurse.org.

NORFORK, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO