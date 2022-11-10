ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KTLO

Council, defense lift No. 10 Arkansas past Fordham

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Ricky Council scored 15 points and No. 10 Arkansas overcame a slow start to beat Fordham 74-48 on Friday night. Jordan Walsh added 12 and Anthony Black had 10 for the Razorbacks (2-0), who took control with a 26-4 run in the middle of the first half.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

MHHS swim teams to begin season in Springdale

The Mountain Home High School swim teams will start the 2022-2023 season in Springdale. The Bombers and Lady Bombers are set to compete in a meet hosted by Fayetteville. Mountain Home’s boys finished as the Class 5A state runners-up a year ago. The Lady Bombers ended up in fourth place in last season’s state meet.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

