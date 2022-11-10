Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Does Not Receive Qualifying Offer From LA

They want to give him time to make a decision.

The Dodgers have elected not to give Clayton Kershaw the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. Like last year, the team has opted to give Kershaw the time and space needed to make a decision on his future, and not rush him with the qualifying offer.

This does not mean Kershaw is not going to be back in LA next season. This just means he won't have to come to that decision within the next 10 days.

Kershaw had a dominant season in 2022, going 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA. He struck out 137, walked just 23 and showed he still has a lot left in the tank.

The Dodgers would love to have Kershaw return in 2023 to fill out their rotation, but are happy to do so on his terms.

The team did give the qualifying offer to All-Stars Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson. Anderson is a real candidate to potentially accept it.