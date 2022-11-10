Read full article on original website
What we learned from the Bills' loss to the Vikings
Here are seven things we learned from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10:. The Bills had a 17-point lead which they gave up. That is the largest one they’ve ever surrendered en route to a loss during Sean McDermott’s tenure as head coach in Buffalo.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Tua Tagovailoa proves he’s the polar opposite of Russell Wilson
Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins looked at what Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense has done this year and decided to do the opposite. Former UCLA Rick Neuheisel famously coined the phrase, “Punting is winning.”. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins do not ascribe to that philosophy. Miami beat the...
Updated NFC Playoff Picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Eagles lose
The Philadelphia Eagles finally lost a game — losing to Washington — and here’s how it impacts the NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card Standings. Week 10 was truly a wild on for the NFL Playoff Picture with serious movement on the brink in the NFC.
Miami standing in top-4 for 4-star edge Samuel M’Pemba
The Miami football program was named as one of four finalists on Monday for four-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba with Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. M’Pemba is the 29th-ranked player, fourth edge rusher and eighth in Florida out of IMG Academy. Four of M’Pemba’s IMG Academy teammates are committed to Miami for 2023.
