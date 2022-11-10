ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa proves he’s the polar opposite of Russell Wilson

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins looked at what Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense has done this year and decided to do the opposite. Former UCLA Rick Neuheisel famously coined the phrase, “Punting is winning.”. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins do not ascribe to that philosophy. Miami beat the...
Miami standing in top-4 for 4-star edge Samuel M’Pemba

The Miami football program was named as one of four finalists on Monday for four-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba with Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. M’Pemba is the 29th-ranked player, fourth edge rusher and eighth in Florida out of IMG Academy. Four of M’Pemba’s IMG Academy teammates are committed to Miami for 2023.
