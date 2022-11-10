ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Day discounts in the Concho Valley

By Ashtin Wade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PiE5J_0j6Uw4aa00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Friday, November 11 marks a national day of celebration in honor of those who have served in the armed forces in the United States.

Multiple companies and businesses are helping honor those by providing discounts and free items. Both the American Legion and DAV shared a list of multiple places veterans and active military can receive these discounts and free items on Veterans Day.

Veterans

  • 7-Eleven and Stripes – Veterans can receive a free quarter-pound big-bite hot dog in person or through the 7NOW app. For more information visit the 7-Eleven Salutes Veterans website.
  • Hooters – Veterans will a military ID or proof of service will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu with the purchase of a drink.
ASU ROTC to hold Veterans Day celebrations

Veterans and Active Military

  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Both veterans and active military with a valid ID can receive three free tenders and a drink while dining in at participating locations.
  • Chili’s -On Veterans Day both active military and veterans will receive a free meal from a select menu when dining in. More information can be found on Chili’s website .
  • Cici’s Pizza – Get a free adult buffet at participating Cici’s Pizza restaurants if you are a veteran or active military. A valid ID must be presented.
  • Cotton Patch Cafe – Active military and veterans can receive a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken at Cotton Patch Cafe. For more information visit the Cotton Patch Cafe website.
  • Dennys – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast with a valid ID from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – In honor of Veterans Day both active military and veterans will get a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. This card can be redeemed until Nov. 30, 2022.
  • Great Clips – Veterans and active military can receive a free haircut on Veterans Day. Those that pay for a haircut can also receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran or active military member.
  • Huddle House – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free MVP Breakfast Platter with the correct ID.
  • IHOP – Those that dine in at IHOP can receive free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes if they are active-duty military or veterans. Valid ID must be shown.
  • Little Caesars Pizza – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch combo at participating locations.
  • Olive Garden – Both veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu at participating restaurants.
  • Outback Steakhouse – On Veterans Day active-duty military and veterans can receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola.
  • Red Lobster – Veterans, reservists and active-duty military can get a free Walt’s Favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at participating locations.
  • Schlotzsky’s – Schlotzsky’s will be giving free chips and small drink when veterans and active-duty servicemembers purchase an entree.
  • Smoothie King – Veterans and active-duty can get a free 20 oz smoothie with a military ID.
  • Sports Clips – Veterans and active service members can receive a free haircut at Sport Clips on Veterans Day.
  • Starbucks – Starbucks will be giving free 12 oz hot or iced brew coffee to veterans, service members and military spouses for Veterans Day.
  • Texas Roadhouse – All active military and veterans can receive a free meal voucher that is good until May 30, 2023, with a military ID or proof of service.
  • Tractor Supply – On Veterans Day active military, veterans and dependents can receive a 15% discount with proof of ID.
  • Twin Peaks – Veterans, active duty and reservists can all eat from a select menu on Veterans Day at participating Twin Peaks locations.
  • Wendy’s – Those with a valid military ID can receive a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s nationwide for Veterans Day.
  • Wienerschnitzel – Wienerschnitzel will give veterans and active military a free chili cheese dog and a small Pepsi with a valid military ID or dressed in uniform.

