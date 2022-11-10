ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Man charged with making threats against synagogues and Jewish people online

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

A man from Sayreville, New Jersey , was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening synagogues and Jewish people online, the Justice Department announced Thursday .

Omar Alkattoul, 18, was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce on Nov. 1.

FBI WARNS OF 'BROAD THREAT' TO SYNAGOGUES IN NEW JERSEY

“According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews. Along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we acted swiftly to respond to the alleged threat. There is nothing the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship," U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement Thursday.

Alkattoul shared a document titled “When Swords Collide,” which he said was “in the context of an attack on Jews,” per the Justice Department.

The document details how he believes Jewish people are a threat to Muslims, saying, "The Jews promote the biggest hatred against Muslimeen even in the west."

The Justice Department says the maximum sentence for the crime Alkattoul was charged with is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI had warned officials in New Jersey last week about a "credible" and "broad threat" to synagogues, and the threats allegedly from Alkattoul appear to be the basis for the prior warning.

He was scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica Allen in Newark federal court.

