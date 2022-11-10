Read full article on original website
More wreaths needed for fallen veterans at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — For the last four years, every grave at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County has had a wreath placed on it for the holidays. It's all thanks to Wreaths Across America. “We need to thank them for their life, their service, their sacrifice," said Beth...
Honoring veterans as they are laid to rest | A New Chapter
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Nick Waldner spoke with veterans who serve in the Military Forces Honor Guard, performing a departed soldier's final honors. Veterans who serve in the...
Carlisle honors those who have served in the military
CARLISLE, Pa. — For at least 70 years, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council has been honoring veterans on Nov. 11th. “We hope that by continuing this, that we are able to remind the American people the old saying that freedom isn’t free," said Kirk Wilson, the president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council.
Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program at Leg Up Farm helps local veterans suffering from PTSD
MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — A program at a York County farm is helping area veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder find a road to recovery. The Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program at Leg Up Farm in Mount Wolf helps the lives of many veterans and others who struggle with PTSD.
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Over 7,000 American flags on display in Lancaster County for fallen veterans
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — As Veterans Day comes closer, communities across southcentral Pennsylvania are honoring those who have served with their own unique memorials. More than 7,000 American flags will be on display through the weekend in the Masonic Village at Elizabethtown. The flags will memorialize each military service member...
Generations of veterans | A New Chapter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Ryan Rimby spoke with veterans who have served throughout the years about their experience on active duty and after returning home. Veterans Bill Balabanow, Tommy Dunston...
Sensory room unveiled at Children's Home of York
YORK, Pa. — A York organization is helping vulnerable children manage their emotions with a therapeutic multi-sensory space. York Builders Association (YBA) and Children's Home of York (CHOY) partnered to bring a Snoezelen room to life at CHOY. A Snoezelen multi-sensory room uses lights, colors, sounds and other sensory...
State police surprise eight-year-old 'Officer Isaac' with special event
HERSHEY, Pa. — Eight-year-old Isaac Pruitt is already practicing his dream job of becoming a police officer. The Harrisburg area native posts videos on Tik Tok of himself as his alter ego, “Officer Isaac.” His videos show him patrolling, investigating and catching bad guys. “I’ve been arrested...
1 dead, 2 injured after fatal Hall Manor stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left one dead. It occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, with one 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, of Harrisburg, passing away around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to Harrisburg Police. Two other adult men were injured in...
Veterans who own businesses | A New Chapter
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service. James Cornwell is the owner of Nine Pines Farm in York County. Cornwell was a nuclear machinist mate in the Navy's nuclear power program for nine years. The machinist-turned-farmer...
Event helps customers find professional clothing for less at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less. Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township. The event offers people the opportunity to buy...
Columbia man sentenced to up to 7 years in prison after DUI conviction
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Columbia man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of his fifth DUI in less than 10 years. Dung Van Dang, 49, of the first block of Circle Drive, was sentenced to 16 months to seven years in prison. He must also pay $3,600 in fines.
Students get behind the wheel of a virtual DUI simulator
DILLSBURG, Pa. — Students at Northern High School in York County are getting behind the wheel to learn about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. Under the safety of virtual reality, students can hop into the Safety SIMulator, that came together through a partnership with the Pennsylvania DUI Association and State Farm, to learn first-hand how it is to drive under the influence.
'Joy to the Burg 2022' holiday album will help raise funds for homeless
HARRISBURG, Pa. — "Joy to the Burg 2022," an annual collaboration between local music artists to raise money to help those experiencing homelessness, will release its biggest holiday album ever this year, organizers said Wednesday in a press release. This year's album will feature 33 well-known local music acts....
Lancaster agency providing grocery store gift cards to elderly in need over the holidays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County agency is seeking donations to help provide elderly people in need with fresh food over the upcoming holidays. The Lancaster County Office of Aging officially launched their 2022 Holiday Program, an annual initiative to help their clients purchase fresh foods specific to their diet or other foods they enjoy.
Swatara Township police investigating seven-man robbery of Harrisburg business
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 10. According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street in Harrisburg at 6:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that...
Lancaster woman convicted of rioting outside police station in 2020
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster city woman was convicted on Wednesday for her role in riots that took place at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station from Sept. 13 through the 14 of 2020. Jessica M. Lopez, 34, of the 400 block of E. Marion Street, was found...
Disney on Ice returns to GIANT Center with 'Find Your Hero'
HERSHEY, Pa. — Following a successful run of Frozen and Encanto, Disney on Ice will return to the GIANT Center in 2023 with "Find Your Hero." The show is a medley of Disney stories, from Moana to Frozen and more. There will be seven shows from Thursday, March 30,...
