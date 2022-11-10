ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Honoring veterans as they are laid to rest | A New Chapter

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Nick Waldner spoke with veterans who serve in the Military Forces Honor Guard, performing a departed soldier's final honors. Veterans who serve in the...
GAP, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle honors those who have served in the military

CARLISLE, Pa. — For at least 70 years, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council has been honoring veterans on Nov. 11th. “We hope that by continuing this, that we are able to remind the American people the old saying that freedom isn’t free," said Kirk Wilson, the president of the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Generations of veterans | A New Chapter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service in honor of Veteran's Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Photojournalist Ryan Rimby spoke with veterans who have served throughout the years about their experience on active duty and after returning home. Veterans Bill Balabanow, Tommy Dunston...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Sensory room unveiled at Children's Home of York

YORK, Pa. — A York organization is helping vulnerable children manage their emotions with a therapeutic multi-sensory space. York Builders Association (YBA) and Children's Home of York (CHOY) partnered to bring a Snoezelen room to life at CHOY. A Snoezelen multi-sensory room uses lights, colors, sounds and other sensory...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

1 dead, 2 injured after fatal Hall Manor stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that left one dead. It occurred around 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, with one 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, of Harrisburg, passing away around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to Harrisburg Police. Two other adult men were injured in...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Veterans who own businesses | A New Chapter

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, FOX43 is highlighting local veterans and their lives after service. James Cornwell is the owner of Nine Pines Farm in York County. Cornwell was a nuclear machinist mate in the Navy's nuclear power program for nine years. The machinist-turned-farmer...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Students get behind the wheel of a virtual DUI simulator

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Students at Northern High School in York County are getting behind the wheel to learn about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving. Under the safety of virtual reality, students can hop into the Safety SIMulator, that came together through a partnership with the Pennsylvania DUI Association and State Farm, to learn first-hand how it is to drive under the influence.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

