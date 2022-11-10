ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

DPS: Teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash

By Alejandra Yañez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TSLJ_0j6UvcHi00

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Two local teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

According to a tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agency assisted Border Patrol in a high-speed chase that ended in a one-vehicle crash near a shopping mall.

Two former Midland Christian administrators arrested on new charges

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, DPS and Border Patrol were in pursuit of a gray Ford truck that crashed into a cement building. After the crash, the driver and passenger, both 17, fled from the vehicle along with six migrants.

Texas DPS arrested the driver and passenger for human smuggling and evading arrest. Authorities also found a handgun on the passenger and charged him with unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon, Olivarez told ValleyCentral.

Menard County Sheriff: 10 to 12 subjects fled on foot

Three of the six migrants were apprehended at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

HPD: Man breaks into La Michoacana, steals large amounts of money

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is wanted after breaking into a ‘La Michoacana’ meat market, police said. The break-in occurred at 12:13 a.m. Nov. 11 at the ‘La Michoacana,’ located at the 900 block of W. Harrison, Harlingen Police Department stated. “Once inside the store the male took a large amount of US currency, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr

Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s

A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash occurred Friday night. According to the Weslaco Police Department, officers responded at approximately 9 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving several calls of a man struck by a vehicle at the 2100 Block of North Texas Blvd. The driver remained at the […]
WESLACO, TX
freightwaves.com

Former FMCSA investigator charged with bribery, extortion

A former Department of Transportation employee from South Texas was charged Monday by a federal grand jury in Houston with bribery and extortion, according to the Department of Justice. Patrick Gorena, 54, a former investigator for the DOT’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration office in Weslaco, Texas, is charged with...
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Lyford Man Hit With Federal Bribery, Extortion Indictment

A Willacy County man and a former U.S. Department of Transportation employee has been charged with bribery and extortion. The charges against Patrick Gorena of Lyford are contained in an indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in Houston. The 54-year-old Gorena had worked as a border inspector for...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police search for drive-by shooting suspect

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting. On Oct. 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road in reference to a shooting. Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, a gray […]
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco

No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest in a theft investigation. The man was recorded on surveillance video taking vehicle parts from the Brownsville downtown parking garage on October 25, according to a news release. Those with any information...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KWTX

Texas Sheriff fired following allegations of indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (KWTX) - A Hidalgo Sheriff County Deputy has been fired after an investigation was done in connection to allegations of committing indecency with a child. David Munoz, 35, was arrested after the Mission Police Department obtained a warrant for his arrested and residence. Today, November 2, 2022, after...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Palm Valley man with active warrants wanted by police

PALM VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Palm Valley Police Department is searching for a man wanted on two warrants of assault. Police say Christian Michael Zanca, 28, is wanted on charges of assault family violence and assault. A news release from Palm Valley police alleges that Zanca assaulted his ex-girlfriend and her brother on August […]
PALM VALLEY, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy