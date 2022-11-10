Lady Chaps tip off home schedule with Carpet Tech Classic

Lubbock Christian University opens its women's home basketball schedule with the Carpet Tech Classic this weekend at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Lady Chaps (0-2), ranked No. 16 and No. 24 in the two major NCAA Division II polls, host Colorado Christian at 6 p.m. Friday and Colorado State-Pueblo at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Carpet Tech Classic is a four-team event among LCU, its two opponents and UT Tyler, a fellow Lone Star Conference school.

UT Tyler will play CSU-Pueblo at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Colorado Christian at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The other three teams are opening the season in Lubbock. The Lady Chaps opened last weekend in Kansas City, losing to No. 6 Missouri Southern 65-64 and losing 101-96 in overtime to Missouri Western, an Elite Eight finisher in last season's Division II NCAA Tournament.

LCU sophomore Grace Foster had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the Missouri Southern game and a career-high 36 points against Missouri Western.

Tech volleyball

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma freshman Taylor Preston pounded a season-high 23 kills and the Sooners dealt Texas Tech its seventh consecutive Big 12 loss Wednesday night, beating the Red Raiders 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 28-30, 15-13.

Megan Wilson added 20 kills and Alexis Shelton 17 for Oklahoma (14-10, 4-8), which has won three conference matches in a row for the first time since the end of the 2019 regular season. Payton Chamberlain racked up 54 assists.

Tech senior Reagan Cooper hit .321 with a career-high 25 kills, followed by Kenna Sauer with 19 kills and Brooke Kanas with 16 kills and eight blocks. The Red Raiders got a career-high 60 assists from Reese Rhodes and a season-best 29 digs from K.J. Adams

Tech (14-11, 3-9) plays at Iowa State (17-9, 8-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cross country

The Texas Tech men's and women's teams compete in the NCAA Mountain Region meet Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The women will run a 6-kilometer course starting at 11 a.m. CST, and the men will run a 10-kilometer race beginning at noon.

Tech hosted the Big 12 championships on Oct. 28, the Red Raider men finishing sixth and the women ninth. Edward Rush was the Tech men's highest finisher, running the 8-kilometer course at Chaparral Ridge in in 25 minutes, 15.10 seconds for 25th place. Matthew Maki (25:34.90) was 34th.

Halena Rahmaan led the Tech women, running the 6-kilometer course in 22:02.30 for 28th. Hannah Spears (22:44.10) placed 46th and Cassandra O'Pry (23:12.30) was 53rd.

Tech women's golf

Texas Tech on Thursday announced the signing of European players Maja Ambroziak and Klara Hurtova. Both are expected to enroll in August as true freshmen.

Ambroziak, from Poland, won the 2020 and 2021 Polish Junior Championship and the 2022 Polish Junior Match Play. She also has been runner-up each of the past three years in the Polish Woman's Championship. She has 13 top-10 finishes, including five wins.

Hurtova, from the Czech Republic, has seven top-10 finishes, including two victories. She played in the European Girls' Team Championship each of the past two years.