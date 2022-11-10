ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Embraer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share. The plane and jet...
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
NEW YORK STATE
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
3 Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy This Month and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks have historically been powerful investments. Since 1973, dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 (9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to a study from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Among that dividend group, dividend growers performed even better and delivered a 10.7% average annual total return.
Masonite posts strong profits and sales in Q3

The Tampa-based door manufacturer is acquiring Endura in a $375 million cash deal. Door and door systems manufacturer Masonite reported third quarter sales increased 12% to $728 million from third quarter sales of $652 million in the third quarter 2021. North American Residential sales were $579 million, a 19% increase...
OREGON STATE
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 14th

HDSN - Free Report) : This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

