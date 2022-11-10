Read full article on original website
SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Embraer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SAO PAULO (AP) _ Embraer SA (ERJ) on Monday reported a loss of $30.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share. The plane and jet...
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
Masonite posts strong profits and sales in Q3
The Tampa-based door manufacturer is acquiring Endura in a $375 million cash deal. Door and door systems manufacturer Masonite reported third quarter sales increased 12% to $728 million from third quarter sales of $652 million in the third quarter 2021. North American Residential sales were $579 million, a 19% increase...
