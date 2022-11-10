ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

MySanAntonio

SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
NEW YORK STATE
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...

