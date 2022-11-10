Bubba's 33, Aspen Creek Grill, Dunkin' in Lubbock to offer free food for Veterans Day

Veterans and active duty military are invited to Lubbock's Bubba's 33, Dunkin', Aspen Creek Grill and a variety of other eateries for a free meal, or receive a "raincheck" for a later meal, area restaurants have announced in recent days.

Along with honoring veterans with a good meal, Lubbockites are also encouraged by area veterans advocates to fly their U.S. flags through the day, wear purple so support Purple Heart recipients and keep in mind those Gold Star Families who have lost a loved one.

And on Saturday, Texas Tech's home football game against Kansas at 6 p.m. in Jones AT&T Stadium will feature tributes to veterans, organizers announced ahead of the game.

Here are some meal deals for veterans

From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2022, active, retired or former U.S. military can come to Bubba's 33, 6210 Slide Road, for a free meal. They can choose one of six entrees, plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee:

Classic Cheeseburger

Bubba’s Bacon Burger

Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

Any 12-inch pizza

For those who cannot attend that day, Bubba's will distribute raincheck vouchers on Veterans Day, good through May 30, 2023.

Aspen Creek Grill, 3012 W. Loop 289 Access Road, will offer a complimentary meal from a special menu for veterans and active-duty military from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Military ID is required.

The menu includes:

Aspen Classic Salad with Chicken

Rib Basket

Classic Cheeseburger

Bacon Chicken Sandwich

The grill will also continue their tradition of setting a "Fallen Soldiers Table" in their dining room with symbolic items to remember those who never returned home.

Other free deals for veterans on Nov. 11 include:

A free Dunkin' donut of their choice to all retired and active military.

American Legion Post 575 breakfast for veterans and families.

Also on Friday, locations of la Madeleine, including in Lubbock, will be honoring active-duty service members and military veterans with 30% off any purchase all day. A military ID is required.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Bubba's 33, Aspen Creek Grill, Dunkin' in Lubbock to offer free food for Veterans Day