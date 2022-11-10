Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Quest Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its third quarter. The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. The recycling company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period. _____. This...
XCel Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ XCel Brands Inc. (XELB) on Monday reported a loss of $4 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share. The brand management...
Loncor Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Loncor Gold Inc. (LONCF) on Monday reported a loss of $726,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FinVolution: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGHAI (AP) _ FinVolution Group (FINV) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $84.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The online consumer finance marketplace provider posted revenue of $417.7 million...
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
MAG Silver: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $8.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The results fell short...
Africa Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $70.6 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.41. A year ago, they were...
