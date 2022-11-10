Read full article on original website
Cyren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
HERZLIYA, Israel (AP) _ Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) on Monday reported a loss of $6.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Herzliya, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 70 cents per share.
SouthGobi Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQRF) on Monday reported a loss of $8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. The coal mining company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
Consolidated Water: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) _ Consolidated Water Co. (CWCO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $318,000. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 5 cents per share. The results...
Ivanhoe Electric: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) on Monday reported a loss of $40.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents. The mineral exploration company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.
Vascular Biogenics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MODI`IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Modi`In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $481,000 in the period. _____. This...
Enthusiast Gaming: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Ethusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) on Monday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share. The digital...
Investcorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 16 cents per share. The specialty finance company...
Seabridge Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) on Monday reported net income of $3.9 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.
Turquoise Hill: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Monday reported net income of $46.6 million in its third quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $391.1 million in the period. _____. This story was...
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Partners Group Acquires EdgeCore for $1.2 Billion
Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, acquired EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure (EdgeCore), an owner, operator, and builder of hyperscale data centers in the US. Partners Group will invest up to USD 1.2 billion to fund the acquisition and buildout of existing and future...
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022
ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce business highlights and financial results for the third quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005707/en/ Aerial view of Midland, Pennsylvania facility expansion (Photo: Business Wire)
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.
The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced Andrew Kazeniac has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As COO, Kazeniac will be responsible for driving operational efficiencies and continuing to enhance the level of service provided to Real agents through its technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005390/en/ The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Metamaterials Co. Sees Revenue Jump, Inks EV Battery Deal
Nova Scotia-based nanotech company Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT:NASDAQ; MMAX:CSE; MMAT:FSE) reported a major revenue increase in the third quarter, just as it signed an agreement to help reduce the cost and weight of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), extend their range, and improve their safety. Analyst MacMurray Whale of Cormark...
Phison Elevates Technology Solutions in 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a global leader in NAND flash controller and storage solutions, today announced significant milestones in 2022 that were highlighted by key partnerships, product innovations and advancements, and overall technology leadership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005006/en/ Phison announces 2022 technology leadership milestones. (Graphic: Phison)
Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Vision Hydrogen Corporation (OTCMKTS: VIHD) is a renewable energy company with a primary focus on developing clean hydrogen production facilities which supply clean hydrogen to manufacturers and gas and power traders. They also work with consumers in the industrial and heavy and marine transportation sectors. Earlier this month, Vision Hydrogen...
Superior Industries Rises on Acquisition Offer
Automotive aluminum wheels manufacturer Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) has received an acquisition offer from M2 Capital and shares of the company are soaring higher today as a result. M2 has put forth a tender offer to snap up all of Superior’s outstanding shares. The $5.85 per share offer represents a 36%...
Evonik Begins Commercial-Scale Ceramides Production
Evonik has started manufacturing commercial quantities of ceramides – a special class of lipids – at its site in Dossenheim near Heidelberg in Germany. Maximizing capacity utilization at the Dossenheim site provides Evonik with further flexibility and supply security, including increased independence from alternative routes of supply, to cater to the growing demand for ceramides in the personal care market.
