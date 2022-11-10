ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial walk to be held Sunday in honor of woman murdered in St. Cloud

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
ST. CLOUD — A memorial walk in memory of St. Cloud woman Nicole Hammond, a 28-year-old believed to have been murdered by her coworker on Oct. 26 for rejecting his romantic advances, will be held on Sunday at Lake George. Michael Jordan Carpenter, 36, faces one second-degree murder charge.

The "No Means No" Walk will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to honor Hammond's life and spread awareness about relationship violence. The event is hosted by Hammond's workplace, Dubow, Inc. and Anna Marie's Alliance.

All donations from the walk will go to fund programming and advocacy work at Anna Marie Alliance's, a domestic violence shelter in St. Cloud. Dubow, Inc. will match donations dollar for dollar up to $10,000. You can donate online.

According to Hammond's obituary, she was a talented writer and enjoyed hiking, kayaking, photography, and working on her car with her father. Hammond was in the process of starting her own jewelry business, loved the ocean and eventually wanted to move to Fort Meyers, Florida. A service was held for Hammond on Nov. 4.

'She was the epitome of who you want to know'

"Nicole was a smiley, 28-year-old, talented individual that was a valued staff member at Dubow for about two years. Everybody she was associated with couldn't help but like her," said Rob Dubow, the company's CEO. "She's missed by family, by friends, by [coworkers], by again, everybody in her life that was associated with her. She was the epitome of who you want to know."

Dubow said the goal of the walk is to commemorate Hammond's life and show others in similar situations there are places they can get help. He said the company was not aware of prior conflict involving Carpenter.

Charles Hempeck, the executive director of Anna Marie's Alliance, said dating violence and relationship abuse behaviors can appear in many ways including a bid for control over another person.

"Those behaviors they include jealousy, possessiveness, insecurity or controlling behavior, or pressuring or forcing somebody to do things they don't want to do," he said. "And it seems like even though there wasn't any sort of dating relationship between Nicole and the perpetrator, he was not wanting to take no for an answer. And so that's what really led to his behaviors. She was choosing to execute the problem and control the situation."

Other signs of an abusive relationship may include someone wanting to know where you are and controlling where you are, making you feel isolated, isolating you from family and friends and being physically intimidating or violent.

Hempeck said if people recognize any violent warning signs in their own relationships or in other relationships there are resources to help.

"You can contact an agency like Anna Marie's Alliance, of course. You can contact law enforcement, reach out to a family or friend, or even a therapist if you're seeing someone like that," he said. "Unfortunately, one of the most dangerous times [is when] individuals may want to leave that relationship. It can be important to think about safety and safety planning. And always trust your gut in those situations."

Learn more about the services Anna Marie's Alliance provides online. Their 24-hour crisis line is 320-253-6900.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

