ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A

By DANIELLA MATAR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDp35_0j6UuzRo00
1 of 8

MILAN (AP) — Despite a bad start to the season, Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A.

Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona on Thursday to move fourth in the league standings.

Juventus is just two points below AC Milan and Lazio — after the latter beat Monza 1-0 thanks to teenage goalscorer Luka Romero — but 10 behind Serie A leader Napoli.

Inter Milan and Atalanta were a point below Juventus, with Roma a point further back.

Juventus hosts Lazio at the weekend in the final round before Serie A stops for the World Cup and the traditional winter break.

It was Juve’s fifth straight league victory after winning just three of its opening nine Serie A matches. Massimiliano Allegri’s side was also eliminated from the Champions League after the group stage.

“We must be satisfied with what we have done in these last five games, not only for the results obtained, but for how the team has grown,” Allegri said. “Now we’re in a good position in the table, we can be optimistic.

“Now we’ll think about Lazio. We have one last effort to give on Sunday, we shouldn’t look at the table now, it should be looked at in February when we will see in what condition we’re at.”

Verona remained five points from safety after a ninth straight defeat.

Despite Verona’s poor form, Juventus struggled at the start and it was the home side which went closest to taking the lead, with the Bianconeri failing to create any real scoring opportunities.

However, Juventus finally broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Adrien Rabiot threaded a ball through to Kean and his shot was deflected in off Verona defender Paweł Dawidowicz.

Verona thought it had been given a chance to snatch a late equalizer when it was awarded a penalty for contact between Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci and home forward Simone Verdi, seven minutes from time. But referee Marco Di Bello revoked his decision after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Juventus defender Alex Sandro was sent off in stoppage time for fouling Kevin Lasagna just outside the area, denying Verona a clear goalscoring opportunity.

TEENAGE SUPER SUB

Eight days shy of his 18th birthday, Romero became Lazio’s second youngest scorer in Serie A.

Romero scored what was to prove the winner against Monza in the 69th minute, after coming on as a halftime substitute. He reacted quickest to fire the rebound into the roof of the net after Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio spilled Pedro’s effort.

Romero celebrated after the match by holding the club eagle as he walked round the field with the rest of the squad.

“I am very happy because it’s a great feeling to score here, in front of our fans,” he said. “It’s something I could never have imagined how it would be.

“It’s the best birthday present in the world.”

The midfielder had only previously played 81 minutes in Serie A since joining Lazio last year.

Romero was born in Mexico and raised in Spain but represents Argentina at youth international level.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
The Associated Press

Bayern stretches Bundesliga lead ahead of World Cup break

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — With players keen to avoid injury risks ahead of the World Cup, Bayern Munich stretched its Bundesliga lead to six points after a 2-0 win over Schalke on Saturday in its last game before the tournament in Qatar. Bayern lacked some of its usual intensity...
ESPN

Brentford stun Man City with last-gasp Ivan Toney winner

A brace from striker Ivan Toney gave Brentford a shock 2-1 win win over Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, ending City's 16-game winning streak at home. Toney, who wasn't selected in England's World Cup squad this week, opened the scoring for Brentford in the 16th minute of the match when he flicked home from Ben Mee's header.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
ESPN

Liverpool's James Milner joins the Premier League's 600 club

James Milner passed a rare and truly astounding career milestone when he featured off the bench for Liverpool in their 3-1 win against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. The 36-year-old midfielder's name on the teamsheet saw his initiation into the illustrious and thoroughly exclusive club of players who...
NBC Sports

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
ORLANDO, FL
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
The Associated Press

Manchester United responds to explosive Ronaldo comments

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United says it is trying to establish the full facts behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portugal great said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.”. So far, only excerpts have been released...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
SB Nation

Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings

Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy