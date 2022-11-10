ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Teens shoot 65-year-old dead in dispute over parking spot, New Mexico cops say

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264vAn_0j6UuXva00

Two 19-year-olds have been arrested months after a man was killed while looking for a parking spot near their apartment, New Mexico officials said.

Albuquerque police were called at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 15 to an apartment complex on Menaul Boulevard North East when they found William Lee Vencill dead in his car with “a gunshot wound on the right side of his neck,” according to a news release from Albuquerque Police.

Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis told detectives they “were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,” officials said.

They went to confront Vencill as he was looking for a spot, officials said. When the man tried to back away from the pair, officials said Davis stood in the way to stop him from leaving.

Vencill was able to leave, but as he was leaving, Gallegos “shot through the back passenger window to scare him,” officials said. Vencill died after he was shot once.

Officials used surveillance footage to identify the teens, police said.

Gallegos and Davis will be booked into Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque and “charged with open counts of murder and tampering with evidence,” officials said.

Taco Bell manager shoots and kills worker after argument, Pennsylvania cops say

‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say

Juvenile charged in killing of 18-year-old found at Blue Valley Park in Kansas City

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

DNA leads to rape charge in 1994 cold case

A 43-year-old woman was jogging on the bosque trail when she was beaten with a rock, hogtied with strips of her own clothing and raped by a man she didn’t know. The case went cold and the woman never fully recovered – or felt safe again – and died in 2013.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheDailyBeast

Albuquerque Couple Accused of Killing a Man Over Parking Spot

An Albuquerque, New Mexico, couple have been arrested for the murder of a man they fought with over a parking spot, police said. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19, are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September in their apartment complex’s parking lot after the dispute turned violent. The couple were arrested Wednesday and told detectives they “were concerned with Vencill parking near their apartment,” police said. After confronting the victim, Gallegos reportedly blocked him from leaving. As Vencill was leaving, Gallegos shot through the back passenger window of his car to intimidate him, police said. The victim was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound. Police said they used surveillance footage to pin the couple to the crime. Both Gallegos and Davis will be charged with murder and tampering with evidence.Read it at The Sacramento Bee
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Family’s lawsuit blames APD for double homicide

The Albuquerque Police Department’s failure to investigate or interview a suspect in a double homicide – even after he was accused in an unrelated shooting – allowed him to shoot and kill two of his downstairs neighbors months later, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by family members.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday. Police were there undercover because of more reports of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

AR-15, $21,000+ worth of gear stolen from unlocked State Police patrol car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon allegedly broke into a New Mexico State Police Officer’s patrol car and stole more than $21,000 worth of police gear, including his AR-15 rifle. Detectives spent days trying to track it down, but it would take an accused serial shoplifter to crack their case and lead them to their gear.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque

Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies …. Reward offered for info about mail carrier robberies in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved …. Albuquerque police discuss rise in officer involved shootings. Salvation Army lends helping hand...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of its work to reduce car thefts across the city, the Albuquerque Police Department is reminding drivers they could be in trouble for leaving their cars idling as it is against the law. With cooler weather approaching, some drivers have admitted to warming up their vehicles in the morning – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho road rage suspect had kids in car

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested, accused of pulling a gun in a road rage incident with his two kids in the car. It happened on Highway 550 in Rio Rancho. The victim says he was cut off by a truck, he flashed his high beams, and that’s when the other […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Family’s possessions stolen during overnight Albuquerque stay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everything a young family owned was gone in seconds. The couple just had a baby and were moving from Arizona to Missouri, when they stopped in Albuquerque for the night. Kara Carlund and her fiancé can’t believe they’ve lost everything. They stopped in Albuquerque Wednesday night when thieves took off with their U-Haul […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

44K+
Followers
721
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy