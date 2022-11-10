ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

American woman freed in Saudi Arabia, travel ban remains

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHgce_0j6UtQiI00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday.

Carly Morris was released early Wednesday, after being summoned and taken into custody by Saudi authorities in the north-central city of Buraidah on Monday, according to the Freedom Initiative. The Washington-based group advocates for prisoners it deems wrongfully detained in the Middle East.

Morris, who the group says was shackled in front of her 8-year-old daughter, was questioned while in custody about her tweets and contacts with news organizations and rights groups over her three-year effort to leave the kingdom with her child, Freedom Initiative said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the American's release. He said U.S. diplomats remain closely involved in the case.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cracked down on speech on Twitter and elsewhere by those the government sees as critics or rivals. At least one U.S.-Saudi citizen and two Saudi students in the West have received long prison sentences in recent months over comments on Twitter or, according to Saudi court documents in one case, in phone calls.

Morris traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2019 for what was intended to be a short stay to allow her daughter to meet the family of the Saudi father, said Bethany Al-Haidari, Freedom Initiative's Saudi Arabia case manager.

Morris has faced Saudi Arabia's strict laws on male guardianship in her efforts to leave with her daughter again. Morris' advocates say Saudi Arabia also has placed the American woman under one of its widely imposed travel bans, barring her from leaving the kingdom.

——

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Israel: US investigating Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Mexico president dismisses massive protest against reforms

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A day after tens of thousands of people protested against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposal to overhaul Mexico’s electoral authority, the president gave no indication he would change course. López Obrador said Sunday's demonstration -- the biggest against...
WDBO

Documents show big foreign gov't spending at Trump hotel

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Trump hotel in Washington took in more than $750,000 from six foreign governments at sensitive moments in their U.S. relations, with guests spending as much as $10,000 per room a night, according to documents from the Trump family company's former accountants released Monday by a congressional committee.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

US, China climate envoys to 'meet later' at UN summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry indicated on Tuesday he'll hold talks with his Chinese counterpart at annual United Nations climate talks underway in Egypt, in the latest sign of improving relations between the world's top two polluters after a meeting between their leaders Monday.
WDBO

China state media demands strict adherence to 'zero-COVID'

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s ruling party called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy Tuesday in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, said in an editorial that...
WDBO

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
WDBO

Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine

TSENTRALNE, Ukraine — (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
WDBO

Cambodia's Hun Sen has COVID-19 at G-20 after earlier summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
WDBO

Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland,” days after the measure was imposed, one of his advisers said. The movie, which features a love story between a married man and...
WDBO

China consumer, factory activity down as virus controls rise

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese consumer spending contracted in October and factory activity weakened as anti-virus controls following a rise in infections weighed on the economy. Retail sales sank 0.5% compared with a year ago, down from September’s 2.5% expansion, as millions of people were confined to their...
WDBO

Cambodian leader leaves G-20 early after COVID-19 diagnosis

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday he has COVID-19 and is leaving the Group of 20 meetings in Bali, just days after hosting President Joe Biden and other world leaders for a summit in his country's capital. The diagnosis came as...
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Russia's war, climate among vexing issues at G-20

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and other leaders of the Group of 20 top economies will have the chance to discuss the world’s most pressing problems at their summit in Bali, Indonesia. Their talks begin Tuesday under the hopeful theme of "recover together,...
WDBO

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions...
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings.
PALM BEACH, FL
WDBO

Global stocks higher after US, Chinese presidents meet

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stocks gained Tuesday after Wall Street gave back some of last week's huge gains, the American and Chinese presidents met and China's consumer spending shrank in a sign its economy is weakening. Frankfurt, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced, London was little changed...
WDBO

Fed's top financial regulator urges 'guardrails' for crypto

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top U.S. banking regulator at the Federal Reserve is urging Congress to pass legislation that would impose regulation on crypto currencies in the wake of the swift collapse last week of FTX, a leading crypto exchange. Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents

ST. GEORGEN, Austria — (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered tents housing the migrants to be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner had more...
WDBO

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy