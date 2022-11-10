ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WJAC TV

PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte

A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
BELLEFONTE, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home

WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Giving Trees support Clearfield County seniors

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A card that will put smiles on the faces of senior citizens and younger children this holiday season is making appearances around Clearfield County.  The Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging teamed up once again for this year’s Giving Tree.  This annual event began in […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police locate missing Springdale Township man, 70

HARWICK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County, according to an official tweet. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT give winter driving reminders ahead of season

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–PennDOT District 9 gives safety reminders and updates just ahead of the winter season. Assistant District Executive for Maintenance David Kammerer said they’re fully stocked with the materials to keep the roads smooth. Additionally, he noted they have 8,400 miles to maintain and 220 trucks. However, the organization is still in need […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Furnace causes garage fire in Windber

A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawsuit claims state lawmaker fired chief of staff over office mold concerns

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local state representative is facing a federal whistle-blower lawsuit from his former chief of staff. A woman named Marcel Nichol Ingram brought the lawsuit, claiming Rep. Eric Davanzo ignored her pleas to address mold in his West Newton office then fired her after she actually bought tests proving the alleged presence of dangerous mold. Filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, the 19-page lawsuit claims that Nikki Ingram first noticed a strong smell that burned her eyes and made it difficult to breathe inside the state representative's Water Street office in May of this year. According to...
WEST NEWTON, PA
WTAJ

Man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Centre County

UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police released more details on the single-vehicle crash that took the life of a California man Sunday in Snow Shoe Township. On Nov. 13, 48-year-old Kulwant Singh, of Pico Rivera, was riding as a passenger in a Freightliner truck when the driver lost control in the right lane around 3 p.m. near […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
ALTOONA, PA

