GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local state representative is facing a federal whistle-blower lawsuit from his former chief of staff. A woman named Marcel Nichol Ingram brought the lawsuit, claiming Rep. Eric Davanzo ignored her pleas to address mold in his West Newton office then fired her after she actually bought tests proving the alleged presence of dangerous mold. Filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, the 19-page lawsuit claims that Nikki Ingram first noticed a strong smell that burned her eyes and made it difficult to breathe inside the state representative's Water Street office in May of this year. According to...

WEST NEWTON, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO