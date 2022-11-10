Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PennDOT year end wrap up: District 9 sees over $100 million worth of construction projects
(WJAC) — This year's construction season has come to a close in Pennsylvania. PennDOT officials presented their "year end wrap up" in Blair County on Monday morning. Officials report that District 9 -- including Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties -- saw over $100 million worth of construction projects this year.
WJAC TV
Altoona City Council introduces increase of fire department equipment lease to 4 million
The Altoona City Council met on Monday night to discuss a plethora of new ordinances. One of these ordinances is the increase of an equipment lease purchase agreement for new fire department equipment such as pumper and ladder fire trucks. The increase is going from 2 million to 4 million...
WJAC TV
PennDOT using drones, 3D rendering to assess collapsed wall in Bellefonte
A wall along a creek in Centre County partially collapsed Saturday, bringing traffic disruptions to downtown Bellefonte. That's according to a Facebook post from Bellefonte Borough Police Department. But PennDOT is employing special means of evaluating the damage: Drones and 3D rendering. The collapsed portion of the wall sits along...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in McKees Rocks
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Allegheny County Sunday night. Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 700 block of Fruit Way in McKees Rocks at around 6:52 p.m. Investigators say no one was taken to a hospital for treatment.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at Wilmerding home
WILMERDING, Pa. — The Allegheny County fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Wilmerding on Sunday. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Airbrake Avenue. It left neighbors without power for hours. "No power. We are...
FireRescue1
Pittsburgh may use $400K earmarked for public safety training facility on road work instead
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council is again looking to reallocate money intended for a new public safety training facility in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood, as city leaders said it's unclear when work on the facility might begin. Council is considering moving over $400,000 allocated for the proposed public safety facility...
Giving Trees support Clearfield County seniors
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A card that will put smiles on the faces of senior citizens and younger children this holiday season is making appearances around Clearfield County. The Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging teamed up once again for this year’s Giving Tree. This annual event began in […]
wtae.com
Police locate missing Springdale Township man, 70
HARWICK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have located a missing man from Springdale Township, Allegheny County, according to an official tweet. Police said Gerald Zilka, 70, left his home to go to the Target store in Harmar Township at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. His vehicle was documented traveling east on Route 22 through the Monroeville/Murrysville area toward Delmont, police said.
PennDOT give winter driving reminders ahead of season
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–PennDOT District 9 gives safety reminders and updates just ahead of the winter season. Assistant District Executive for Maintenance David Kammerer said they’re fully stocked with the materials to keep the roads smooth. Additionally, he noted they have 8,400 miles to maintain and 220 trucks. However, the organization is still in need […]
WJAC TV
Getting ready for snow: PennDOT employees prepare for winter with staffing shortages
(WJAC) — While there might not be any snow on the ground today, those cold winter months will be here before we know it. PennDOT is budgeting over $212 million dollars this winter in the hopes of keeping everyone safe on the roads. "Winter is starting to finally set...
WJAC TV
Troopers identify man killed in Centre County I-80 crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE |. State police in Centre County released the name of the person killed in a commercial vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Snow Shoe Township. Troopers say the passenger, 48 year-old Kulwant Singh of California, was ejected from the vehicle after the driver...
WJAC TV
Furnace causes garage fire in Windber
A fire started inside a Windber home on Morningland Drive on Sunday afternoon. A small garage fire began when a furnace pipe got too hot and extended into the walls. The Fire Chief of the Windber Fire Department emphasizes the need for maintenance when it comes to furnaces in the winter time.
Man thwarted when family finds him stealing a motorcycle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was charged for allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle from a garage before the family walked in on him, police say. On New Year’s Day, police were called to the home in Gaskill Township by the family after one of them walked in on 25-year-old Haden Roy […]
Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
Lawsuit claims state lawmaker fired chief of staff over office mold concerns
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A local state representative is facing a federal whistle-blower lawsuit from his former chief of staff. A woman named Marcel Nichol Ingram brought the lawsuit, claiming Rep. Eric Davanzo ignored her pleas to address mold in his West Newton office then fired her after she actually bought tests proving the alleged presence of dangerous mold. Filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, the 19-page lawsuit claims that Nikki Ingram first noticed a strong smell that burned her eyes and made it difficult to breathe inside the state representative's Water Street office in May of this year. According to...
Annual Blair County Food Drive aims to end hunger throughout area
The annual Blair County Food Drive and its volunteers sorted through the final donations at the Hollidaysburg Junior High Cafeteria Sunday evening.
Man killed in tractor-trailer crash on I-80 in Centre County
UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police released more details on the single-vehicle crash that took the life of a California man Sunday in Snow Shoe Township. On Nov. 13, 48-year-old Kulwant Singh, of Pico Rivera, was riding as a passenger in a Freightliner truck when the driver lost control in the right lane around 3 p.m. near […]
Avoid the area: Wall collapse in Bellefonte causes lane closure, detour
South Water Street may be down to one lane “for some time,” PennDOT said on Saturday.
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Altoona burglar used sculpture to fend off police before arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A burglar in Altoona was found in someone’s home and reportedly tried to fend off the police with a sculpture from inside the residence, Altoona police report. According to the arresting officer, 55-year-old Michael Boccardi tried breaking into a home on East 4th Avenue near Lloyd Street Nov. 6 by smashing […]
