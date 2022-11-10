ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Melinda Sheckells talks Post Malone, Billy Idol on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big entertainment weekend here in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down, including Post Malone taking over the Strip, Billy Idol kicking off his residency, Las Vegas Marries the Military, and the Latin Grammys happening this week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lotus of Siam celebrates grand opening at Red Rock Resort

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dancing dragons and lotus lanterns lit up the night in the grand opening of Lotus of Siam. The Thai restaurant welcomed its second location at Red Rock Resort with a VIP party on Wednesday. The celebration embraced the Thailand culture with a traditional lion and...
ENTERPRISE, NV
news3lv.com

First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022

Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Deadline to cure ballot in Clark County is Monday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday, November 14, is the final day to get your ballot cured as Clark County election officials work to finish the final vote tally this week. According to the latest numbers, around 7,100 ballots are still in the curing process. If those votes aren’t cured...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

A few warnings before heading to Mt. Charleston this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Early snow is attracting an early influx of visitors to Mt. Charleston. But before you head up there, there are a few things authorities want you to know. Firstly, it will be busy as the number of visitors increase every year. Therefore, traffic could take hours, and parking could be scarce, especially on weekends and during the holidays. Authorities remind visitors that parking on the road is illegal and obstructs emergency response.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Pawtastic Friends' holds event to help shelter dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dog lovers. Pawtastic Friends held their event on Sunday near Sunset Park, hoping to get people like you to adopt one of their dogs. The event included lots of food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and "pick a scholar," where you can sponsor one of the dogs in their program.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy