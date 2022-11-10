Read full article on original website
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
news3lv.com
Wynn Las Vegas unveils $1 million ticket package for Formula One weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Break open the checkbook: Wynn Las Vegas is offering a seven-figure ticket package for next year's Formula One race. Wynn Resorts announced it will offer what it calls a $1 million all-access experience for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The package will grant...
news3lv.com
Pink announces concert date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Music star Pink has announced she will bring her 2023 concert series to Las Vegas next fall. The Summer Carnival 2023 will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, with special guest Brandi Carlile, Live Nation announced Monday. The announcement of the tour follows...
news3lv.com
Garth Brooks announces new Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks has announced a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. Brooks will headline a new show, called "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023, per Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation. "Vegas is the place where...
news3lv.com
Several festive holiday events debuting in Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — From ice skating to parades and more, Las Vegas is gearing up to celebrate the holidays with several events already set to debut later this week. On Friday, November 18, Santa arrives at Downtown Summerlin during the return of the center's annual holiday parade. The...
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells talks Post Malone, Billy Idol on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It was another big entertainment weekend here in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break it all down, including Post Malone taking over the Strip, Billy Idol kicking off his residency, Las Vegas Marries the Military, and the Latin Grammys happening this week.
news3lv.com
Lotus of Siam celebrates grand opening at Red Rock Resort
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dancing dragons and lotus lanterns lit up the night in the grand opening of Lotus of Siam. The Thai restaurant welcomed its second location at Red Rock Resort with a VIP party on Wednesday. The celebration embraced the Thailand culture with a traditional lion and...
news3lv.com
First Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp happening this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The first-ever Microsoft DigiGirlz Code Camp is coming to Las Vegas later this week. Miranda Richardson with Microsoft and Natasha Williams, assistant director at Gear Up, join us now to tell us all about it. For more information, click here.
news3lv.com
Visit Water Grill Las Vegas for Thanksgiving dinner
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving doesn't have to be all about the turkey!. Water Grill Las Vegas is turning the traditional meal on its head with pescatarian dishes. Joining us now is executive chef Jeffrey Moreto and research & development chef Paolo Bendez’u.
news3lv.com
Circa Las Vegas to host World's Largest Hot Tub Party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa in downtown Las Vegas is taking hot tubing to a whole new level. The resort is making a throwback with an '80s Heat' hot tub party. Guests are encouraged to put on colorful '80's ski-wear and indulge in the ski lodge experience. The whole...
news3lv.com
PHOTOS: Las Vegas Pizza Festival 2022 returns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals stacked up their pies at this year's Las Vegas Pizza Festival. More than 20 Las Vegas pizzerias gathered at The INDUSTRIAL Event Space on Saturday to sample a variety of slices. 1,600 Las Vegas had the opportunity to try pizzas inspired by Detroit, New...
news3lv.com
Three Square's holiday match campaign happening now through December 31
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square's holiday match campaign is here!. Now you have a chance to double the impact on our local food-insecure families this holiday season. Joining us now to tell us all about it is Kate Hibbard Gaines, director of development at Three Square.
news3lv.com
Top 50 places to eat in Las Vegas 2022
Vegas is known for its celebrity restaurant scene, but more importantly, it is also known for incredible local eats off The Strip. Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022 is a list unlike any other “best of” out there. From fine dining to ice cream shops to vegan spots—find them all in Yelp’s Top 50 Places to Eat in Las Vegas 2022.
news3lv.com
Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas Ballpark ahead of 2023 baseball season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Big League Weekend is returning to Las Vegas next year. On Monday, the Las Vegas Aviators announced that the annual event would again take place at the Las Vegas Ballpark this March 4 and 5, 2023. The Aviators' major league affiliates, Oakland Athletics, are set...
news3lv.com
New statues to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, late Lt. Erik Lloyd
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The city of Las Vegas has announced it will unveil two statues this week to honor a former mayor and a late police lieutenant. Both statues, one for Oscar Goodman and the other for Erik Lloyd, will be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 15, the city said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Henderson Winterfest Parade seeks participants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community is invited to light up the holiday night at this year's Winterfest Parade!. The City of Henderson is looking for volunteers to spread the Christmas spirit and join the parade to win big prizes. Participants are welcome to submit ideas for a holiday...
news3lv.com
Deadline to cure ballot in Clark County is Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Monday, November 14, is the final day to get your ballot cured as Clark County election officials work to finish the final vote tally this week. According to the latest numbers, around 7,100 ballots are still in the curing process. If those votes aren’t cured...
news3lv.com
A few warnings before heading to Mt. Charleston this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Early snow is attracting an early influx of visitors to Mt. Charleston. But before you head up there, there are a few things authorities want you to know. Firstly, it will be busy as the number of visitors increase every year. Therefore, traffic could take hours, and parking could be scarce, especially on weekends and during the holidays. Authorities remind visitors that parking on the road is illegal and obstructs emergency response.
news3lv.com
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
news3lv.com
WATCH: Lombardo delivers victory speech on projected win in Nevada governor race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo is expected to deliver remarks Monday on his victory in Nevada's race for governor. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect will give a victory speech at 2:30 p.m. from Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater and the site where he formally announced his gubernatorial campaign last year.
news3lv.com
'Pawtastic Friends' holds event to help shelter dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all dog lovers. Pawtastic Friends held their event on Sunday near Sunset Park, hoping to get people like you to adopt one of their dogs. The event included lots of food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and "pick a scholar," where you can sponsor one of the dogs in their program.
