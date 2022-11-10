Las Vegas (KSNV) — Early snow is attracting an early influx of visitors to Mt. Charleston. But before you head up there, there are a few things authorities want you to know. Firstly, it will be busy as the number of visitors increase every year. Therefore, traffic could take hours, and parking could be scarce, especially on weekends and during the holidays. Authorities remind visitors that parking on the road is illegal and obstructs emergency response.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO