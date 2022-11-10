ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Grizzlies list Ja Morant (ankle) as doubtful on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (ankle) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Morant is unlikely to suit up on Sunday due to left ankle soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to play a major role at point guard against a Washington team allowing 46.8 FanDuel points to the position if Morant is inactive.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Desmond Bane (toe) out Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Bane was listed doubtful to play due to right toe soreness, so this comes as no surprise. Expect more work on the wing for John Konchar and David Roddy. In 12 games this...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Portland's Justise Winslow (illness) out on Saturday night

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (illness) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Winslow will sit out with a non-COVID illness. Expect Shaedon Sharpe to see more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Sharpe's projection includes 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (hip) out for Pistons on Monday

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is dealing with left hip soreness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, the team has ruled him out of action to kick off the new week. In 12 games this...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Kuzma (illness) available and starting for Wizards on Saturday

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (illness) will play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Despite his questionable designation with an illness, Kuzma will suit up at home. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Kuzma to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Kuzma's current projection includes 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cade Cunningham (shin) out again Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Cunningham is still dealing with left shin soreness, so the team has once again ruled him out of action for Saturday's affair. Expect Cory Joseph to see another start at point guard. In...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) doubtful Monday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle, and as a reuslt, it seems as though he will miss another game. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness, which is why he entered the day on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Boston's Jaylen Brown (knee) ruled out on Saturday

Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Brown will not be available for the later part of Boston's back-to-back with a left knee contusion. Look for Derrick White to play an increased role against a Pistons' team ranked last in defensive rating.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Denver's Bones Hyland (health protocols) out on Sunday

Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland (health protocols) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hyland will miss his second straight game for health protocol purposes. Expect Bruce Brown to see more minutes off the bench against a Chicago team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Brown's current projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jalen Green (shoulder) will play in Houston's Monday night game

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (shoulder) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Green was questionable with a shoulder injury heading into tonight's game, but will suit up for Monday's tilt with the Clippers. The second-year guard is projected to score 28.2 fantasy points...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) out for Grizzlies Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. This is no surprise, as Jackson was listed doubtful. However, it seems as though a return to the court is close on the horizon for the standout big.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves starting for Lakers Sunday; Wenyen Gabriel to bench

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Against a shorthanded Nets squad, head coach Darvin Ham is shaking things up with his starters. Reaves is getting the nod on the wing, and in a corresponding move, Wenyen Gabriel is headed to the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy