Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
Police: 9-year-old shot in Anne Arundel County on Sunday
Anne Arundel County police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left a 9-year-old injured.
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Police: 9-year-old shot through door early Sunday morning in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 9-year-old was shot early Sunday morning in Glen Burnie, police said. The victim's parent told Anne Arundel County police the 9-year-old was hit by a projectile that entered through the front door of their home. Police said the child was taken to the University...
Race for Anne Arundel Co. Executive hinges on more than 45k mail-in ballots
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Voters in Anne Arundel County are still waiting to learn who will be their County Executive for the next four years. The race between incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) and County Councilperson Jessica Haire (R) has not been decided with thousands of mail-in ballots still outstanding.
Morgan moves to review Alcohol and Drug policy amid marijuana legalization in Maryland
Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana use Tuesday which will allow the recreational use of the plant for adults 21 or older. In a recent article by Washington Post, this new law will take effect on July 1, 2023, permitting a personal possession of 1.5 ounces of marijuana for someone who is of age.
Coppin State to invest millions to train, support diverse Maryland educators
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University announced Monday it received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train, support diverse educators in Maryland. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions initiative over the next five years, according to...
Ballot counting process explained as Anne Arundel County exec's race still too close to call
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- The race for Anne Arundel County executive remains tight as Republican Jessica Haire leads incumbent Steuart Pittman by almost 11,000 votes. Don't see Anne Arundel County election results? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. However, there...
Executive race in Anne Arundel County too close to call
The race for County Executive in Anne Arundel County is too close to call. Challenger, Jessica Haire, has a nearly 11,000 vote lead over the Democrat Incumbent Steuart Pittman.
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again
And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
Elementary school, high school closed for day because of hours-long barricade situation in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
