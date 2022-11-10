ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation.  Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to criticism of squeegee workers plan

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is hitting back against criticism of his squeegee collaborative plan unveiled last week. Part of the plan calls for paying squeegee workers up to $250 a month for a year not to engage in the practice. In order to receive the money, workers must enroll in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police will be back under local control in the new year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Tuesday a majority of voters approved the ballot measure to bring the Baltimore Police Department back under local control. For more than a century the department has functioned as a state agency leaving Baltimore City without the authority to fully regulate the department. "This is something...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Coppin State to invest millions to train, support diverse Maryland educators

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coppin State University announced Monday it received a $3.7 million Teacher Quality Partnership grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train, support diverse educators in Maryland. The grant will be used to support Coppin’s Pathways to Professions initiative over the next five years, according to...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Elementary school, high school closed for day because of hours-long barricade situation in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- An hours-long barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore has forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day,Officials said students and teachers at Sinclair Lane Elementary School and Archbishop Curley High School were told not to come to school because of the barricade that started late Sunday and continued into Monday morning. As of 8 a.m., the barricade was going on eight hours.Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore Monday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD

