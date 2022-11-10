ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis

Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
11/11: Election Results: Sound Off!

Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. So…what are your thoughts on how the mid-term elections have played out. Most of the state and county races are complete, but there are several still being counted (Anne Arundel County Executive among them). Marylanders elected its first African-American governor, democrat Wes Moore, in what some suggest is a rebuke of the MAGA politics his opponent, republican Dan Cox represented. Meanwhile, the experienced Barry Glassman (R) was defeated in the race for Comptroller by Brooke Lierman (D). On the Eastern Shore, Andy Harris (R) maintained his seat in the House by defeating Heather Mizeur (D), in a district that was susceptible to democrat gerrymandering when it was originally redrawn during the State redistricting process earlier this year (but subsequently maintained). And, of course, Marylanders overwhelmingly voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. There’s plenty more juicy political races and referendums to discuss.
Republican Gov. Hogan promised 'smooth peaceful transition' for Democrat Gov.-elect Moore

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, met Thursday in Maryland’s State House for the first time since the midterm election. Afterward, they pledged a smooth transition of power, saying that was something that’s been missing in these fractious political times. Hogan said at a news conference in the State House lobby that he and Moore worried about the divisiveness and dysfunction in today’s politics.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island

ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Mobile sports betting expected to launch in Maryland soon

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The long wait for mobile sports betting in Maryland may soon be over. State officials are saying online wagering could go live as soon as next week. If all goes well, the Sports Wagering Application Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday that could award up to 10 licenses.
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent

Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage

Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Maryland Department of Health launches RSV resource website

BETHESDA - The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus webpage to provide residents some guidance as the region continues to deal with a surge in infections. The new RSV webpage is part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's effort to address the recent spike in RSV...
