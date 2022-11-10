Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces 5 appointments to leadership team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Monday announced five appointments to his leadership team. Moore said he pledged during the campaign to form a government representative of Marylanders. "I want the people of this state to know that I heard you," Moore said. Moore said voters gave...
fox5dc.com
Maryland AG-elect Anthony Brown on jobs, crime, the opioid crisis and more
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown made history in Maryland on election day by becoming the state’s first Black attorney general. FOX 5's Katie Barlow spoke with Brown on his election victory and plans for his new position.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
whatsupmag.com
11/11: Election Results: Sound Off!
Readers respond to last week’s Feedback Friday topic, which was:. So…what are your thoughts on how the mid-term elections have played out. Most of the state and county races are complete, but there are several still being counted (Anne Arundel County Executive among them). Marylanders elected its first African-American governor, democrat Wes Moore, in what some suggest is a rebuke of the MAGA politics his opponent, republican Dan Cox represented. Meanwhile, the experienced Barry Glassman (R) was defeated in the race for Comptroller by Brooke Lierman (D). On the Eastern Shore, Andy Harris (R) maintained his seat in the House by defeating Heather Mizeur (D), in a district that was susceptible to democrat gerrymandering when it was originally redrawn during the State redistricting process earlier this year (but subsequently maintained). And, of course, Marylanders overwhelmingly voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. There’s plenty more juicy political races and referendums to discuss.
Copy of Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
wypr.org
Republican Gov. Hogan promised 'smooth peaceful transition' for Democrat Gov.-elect Moore
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Gov.-elect Wes Moore, a Democrat, met Thursday in Maryland’s State House for the first time since the midterm election. Afterward, they pledged a smooth transition of power, saying that was something that’s been missing in these fractious political times. Hogan said at a news conference in the State House lobby that he and Moore worried about the divisiveness and dysfunction in today’s politics.
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
fox5dc.com
2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs' campaign released a statement on the news, saying,...
Neil Parrott concedes to David Trone in Maryland Congressional race
Delegate Neil Parrot (R) has conceded the race for Marylands Sixth District to Congressman David Trone (D).
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
fox5dc.com
Mobile sports betting expected to launch in Maryland soon
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - The long wait for mobile sports betting in Maryland may soon be over. State officials are saying online wagering could go live as soon as next week. If all goes well, the Sports Wagering Application Commission will hold a meeting Wednesday that could award up to 10 licenses.
Md. Governor-elect Wes Moore promised bold leadership that will move ‘fast’ in Annapolis
Editor’s Note: The full one-on-one interview with Wes Moore is at the bottom of this story. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Wes Moore has made history as Maryland’s first Black man to become governor. Now the 44-year-old governor-elect is trying to chart a course to achieve all the ambitious promises he made on the […]
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Brother Moore First African American Governor-Elect of Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD – The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. congratulates Brother Wes Moore on his historic Maryland Gubernatorial Election win yesterday to become the first African American Governor-Elect of the state. Brother Moore, a 2000 Sigma Sigma Chapter initiate at John Hopkins University and a member of Delta Lambda...
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Department of Health launches RSV resource website
BETHESDA - The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus webpage to provide residents some guidance as the region continues to deal with a surge in infections. The new RSV webpage is part of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's effort to address the recent spike in RSV...
Comments / 0