The grant is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. (Designed by Nicolas Delgadillo) Colleyville City Council approved a construction services agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. for its Green Ribbon Program Project grant. The grant from the Texas Department of Transportation is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. Colleyville City Council approved this grant in June. The grant is designed to transform landscapes by planting trees and other native greenery, according to TxDOT documents. The agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. is for parkway landscape improvements, such as trees, shrubs and sod, as well as an irrigation system.

COLLEYVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO