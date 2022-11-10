ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hawaii Fluid Art offers classes on acrylic pour painting in Frisco

Hawaii Fluid Art is now open at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 6, in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A new art gallery and studio specializing in acrylic pour painting opened Nov. 11 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 6, in Frisco, Founder Maya Ratcliff said. The studio hosts several classes in which students can paint canvases, framed glass and tumbler cups, according to its website. The classes offered are designed so anyone can participate, Ratcliff said. 800-463-3793. www.hawaiifluidart.com/frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD adopts new 2023-24 attendance zones

Frisco ISD's Wortham Intermediate School will open next fall in the city of McKinney. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD school attendance zones will look different for the 2022-23 school year. The FISD board of trustees unanimously finalized attendance zones for the next school year Nov. 14 to accommodate the...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Primary care provider One Medical to open office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano

One Medical is planning to open a primary care office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2023. (Courtesy One Medical) One Medical is planning to open an office in 2023 in The Shops at Legacy. The membership-based primary care provider offers in-person office visits as well as 24/7 on-demand virtual care. One Medical accepts most insurance carriers, according to its website. It has more than 125 offices across the country. The Plano office will be at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 180. An opening date has not yet been determined. www.onemedical.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle

Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth

Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Colleyville moves forward with TxDOT beautification grant for portion of SH 26

The grant is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. (Designed by Nicolas Delgadillo) Colleyville City Council approved a construction services agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. for its Green Ribbon Program Project grant. The grant from the Texas Department of Transportation is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. Colleyville City Council approved this grant in June. The grant is designed to transform landscapes by planting trees and other native greenery, according to TxDOT documents. The agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. is for parkway landscape improvements, such as trees, shrubs and sod, as well as an irrigation system.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Guidepost Montessori now offering classes in Lewisville

Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. The school is located at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks-6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson...
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine OKs interlocal agreement for road work

The interlocal agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Tarrant County at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy