Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Related
Richardson to keep Point North Park playground, trail open during water tank expansion
Point North Park will be the site of a new water tank expansion being done by the city of Richardson and the North Texas Municipal Water District. (Courtesy Jean Richards) The city of Richardson updated plans to expand its water distribution system during its Oct. 31 City Council meeting. The...
Trail improvements, meeting areas part of Richardson’s goals in updated parks master plan
The city of Richardson is planning to improve park trails and aquatics facilities as part of its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson plans to address walking and biking trails and its aquatics facilities, according to an update of its Parks, Recreation and Open...
Construction-start deadline set for Peabody Hotel & Convention Center in Roanonke
The Peabody Hotel and Convention Center in Roanoke will feature 266 hotel rooms in its eight-story tower. (Courtesy Peabody Hotel) The Peabody Hotel in Roanoke had a sixth amendment made to the contract with the City Council during closed session on Sept. 29. The most recent change gives the developer...
Dallas Area Rapid Transit announces Thanksgiving service schedule
Several Dallas Area Rapid Transit services will be operating on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Several Dallas Area Rapid Transit services will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to a news release. The Trinity Railway Express will not operate Nov. 24 and will provide...
Hawaii Fluid Art offers classes on acrylic pour painting in Frisco
Hawaii Fluid Art is now open at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 6, in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A new art gallery and studio specializing in acrylic pour painting opened Nov. 11 at 3231 Preston Road, Ste. 6, in Frisco, Founder Maya Ratcliff said. The studio hosts several classes in which students can paint canvases, framed glass and tumbler cups, according to its website. The classes offered are designed so anyone can participate, Ratcliff said. 800-463-3793. www.hawaiifluidart.com/frisco.
Argyle ISD board approves $4.97 million for Argyle Intermediate School renovations
Argyle ISD board of trustees approved funding for Intermediate campus updates during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) Argyle ISD board of trustees moved forward to approve renovations to the Argyle Intermediate School campus. The Argyle ISD board approved a $4.97 million contract to Cavalry Construction during a Nov....
Frisco ISD adopts new 2023-24 attendance zones
Frisco ISD's Wortham Intermediate School will open next fall in the city of McKinney. (Rendering courtesy Huckabee/Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD school attendance zones will look different for the 2022-23 school year. The FISD board of trustees unanimously finalized attendance zones for the next school year Nov. 14 to accommodate the...
Plano City Council delays vote on registration for short-term rentals
Plano City Council voted to table an item that would require registration for short-term rentals in the city. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano City Council tabled an ordinance that would require registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. According to Plano Mayor John Mums, the decision...
Frisco ISD moves forward with plans for visual and performing arts center
In 2022, Wakeland High School won Best Musical in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards for its production of “Curtains, the Musical.” (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD is moving forward with designing a new visual and performing arts center to expand opportunities for students. At the...
Coppell City Council approves upgrade to outdoor warning system
Coppell’s parks and recreation facilities will receive upgrades to its lightning prediction and outdoor warning system. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell’s parks and recreation facilities will receive upgrades to its lightning prediction and outdoor warning system. Coppell City Council approved a switch from the current lightning prediction system, Thor...
Primary care provider One Medical to open office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
One Medical is planning to open a primary care office at The Shops at Legacy in Plano in 2023. (Courtesy One Medical) One Medical is planning to open an office in 2023 in The Shops at Legacy. The membership-based primary care provider offers in-person office visits as well as 24/7 on-demand virtual care. One Medical accepts most insurance carriers, according to its website. It has more than 125 offices across the country. The Plano office will be at 5717 Legacy Drive, Ste. 180. An opening date has not yet been determined. www.onemedical.com.
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
Lewisville’s Northern Gateway continues to grow
Tower Bay Lofts is one of the gateway’s newer developments. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville’s Northern Gateway is experiencing a surge in development as city officials seek to transform the area. Several developments have been approved within the last year that will bring a mix of residential, office,...
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 care to pets in Fort Worth
Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care, diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Veterinary Emergency Group relocated Nov. 2 to 9001 Tehama Ridge Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a company representative. The clinic was previously located at 9101 N. Freeway, Fort Worth. Veterinary Emergency Group offers 24/7 emergency care to pets. The clinic also offers in-house diagnostics, digital X-ray, surgery, ultrasound, treatment for diseases and more, according to its website. 817-928-5995. https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/locations/fort-worth-tx.
9Round Fitness in Trophy Club is under new ownership
9Round in Trophy Club held a grand reopening in September under new ownership. (Ana Erwin/Community Impact) 9Round Fitness in Trophy Club held a grand reopening in September under new ownership at 2550 Bobcat Blvd., Ste. 110, Trophy Club. Owners Paul and Sumer Dawson completed minor remodeling since taking over the...
Colleyville moves forward with TxDOT beautification grant for portion of SH 26
The grant is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. (Designed by Nicolas Delgadillo) Colleyville City Council approved a construction services agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. for its Green Ribbon Program Project grant. The grant from the Texas Department of Transportation is for the beautification of a portion of SH 26 from Cheek-Sparger Road to Brown Trail. Colleyville City Council approved this grant in June. The grant is designed to transform landscapes by planting trees and other native greenery, according to TxDOT documents. The agreement with Cole Construction, Inc. is for parkway landscape improvements, such as trees, shrubs and sod, as well as an irrigation system.
Highland Village to host comprehensive plan open house
The city of Highland Village City Council will be hosting an open house to discuss the rough draft of the city's comprehensive plan updates. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Highland Village will host a community open house to discuss the drafted updates to the city’s comprehensive plan Nov. 15.
Guidepost Montessori now offering classes in Lewisville
Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Guidepost Montessori’s Lewisville location opened Nov. 7. The school is located at 4660 FM 2281 in Castle Hills. Guidepost Montessori helps children ages 12 weeks-6 years develop social, emotional and academic skills. 469-830-8071. www.guidepostmontessori.com/schools/castle-hills-tx Reporter, Lewisville-Coppell. Destine Gibson...
Grapevine OKs interlocal agreement for road work
The interlocal agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Tarrant County at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road.
Argyle town officials to start process to update comprehensive plan
The town of Argyle is set to begin the process of updating its comprehensive plan next month. (Courtesy town of Argyle) The town of Argyle will begin the process of updating its comprehensive plan. Argyle Town Council authorized a professional services agreement with town engineering firm Freese and Nichols to...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0