247Sports
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
247Sports
Oklahoma State football updates projected depth chart vs. Oklahoma
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football released an updated projected depth chart on Monday morning ahead of its Big 12 rivalry game against Oklahoma this upcoming Saturday. There were no apparent changes from the previous version. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) travel south to face the Bedlam rival Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on ABC.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
247Sports
WVU confirms Shane Lyons is out, President Gee comments on Neal Brown's status
West Virginia is making changes in their athletic department, and the first one comes at the very top. West Virginia University has fired/parted ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons, ending a seven year relationship with the Parkersburg native, the school announced in an official statement, a couple hours after EerSports broke the news.
WVU Tight End Enters the Transfer Portal
West Virginia tight end Corbin Page announced on Twitter his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday evening. "First I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me, and I've made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!!"
Vegas odds are set for WVU-Kansas State
It's Sunday! And that means it is time for Las Vegas to set the odds for next week's college football games. On Saturday, West Virginia ended their three-game losing streak by defeating Oklahoma for the first time since the teams became conference mates back in 2012. This week, they're back home again for Kansas State. According to Caesars Sportsbook, West Virginia opened as 6.5-point underdogs, and the over/under has been set at 56.5 points.
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
247Sports
WVU defensive back announces he will transfer
West Virginia defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad is leaving the Mountaineer football program and will enter the transfer portal, the true freshman announced on social media on Monday afternoon. "I appreciate the fans of West Virginia allowing me to represent them. Y'all are one of a kind and truly support the...
voiceofmotown.com
Sunday Morning Observations: “Yesterday Changed Nothing”
(AP Photo/Kathleen Batten) Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to yesterday’s game, Neal Brown was barely hanging onto his job and was well on his way to being fired. In fact, the program’s poor performance was likely to cost not only Neal Brown his job but also the job of athletic director Shane Lyons.
WTAP
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
247Sports
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Oklahoma game
Was Saturday the end of an era at West Virginia? What era are we referring to now that the Mountaineers snapped a losing streak in the season and against the most successful program the Big 12 has seen in its current arrangement? WVU defeated Oklahoma behind Garrett Greene's relief duty and Casey Legg's walkoff field goal, but the intrigue about the futures of those at the top remains. Who's in peril? Who's QB1? How does the old starter function as a backup? What's working for the defense? What happened to Oklahoma? How deserves some praise? Have you been to the dentist before? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Loss to West Virginia
The Sooners continued to make untimely mistakes on Saturday in a gut-punch loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Bedlam football next Saturday in Norman
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 Bedlam rivalry game against Oklahoma have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Sooners (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman next Saturday. The game will air on ABC.
247Sports
West Virginia beats Oklahoma: Garrett Greene wows after replacing JT Daniels, Brent Venables under fire
West Virginia's woes against Oklahoma are over after the Mountaineers edged out the Sooners, 23-20, via a walk-off field goal. WVU trailed 10-0 in the first half before rallying back for the victory, and doing so with an unlikely hero as Mountaineers coach Neal Brown picked up a win he desperately needed amid hot seat reports.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables’ 6-year, $43.5M contract fully guaranteed
Brent Venables’ six-year, $43.5 million contract that pays him an average of $7.25 million annually is one of the largest ever awarded to a first-year head coach and we now know that it is fully guaranteed. It was previously announced that Venables will make $7 million in the first...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Noncommittal About Starting Quarterback Moving Forward
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – To no surprise, West Virginia head coach was noncommittal when asked the question he knew he was going to get after Garrett Greene led the Mountaineers to a win over Oklahoma. Brown made it clear he will not make any decision on who WVU’s starting quarterback...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Report: WVU’s Neal Brown, Shane Lyons Could Be on Hot Seat
West Virginia’s game against Oklahoma on Saturday may be more important than it initially appeared. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown and athletic director Shane Lyons could both be in trouble if the season continues to spiral.
WATCH: Entire Stadium Sings Country Roads During Bucs-Seahawks Game in Germany
It's been one heck of a weekend for WVU sports. Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first win as women's head basketball coach, Bob Huggins and his guys crushed Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, and the football team earned its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. To cap...
247Sports
