Unlike in the home environment where data can be stored on a single hard drive, organizations have needs to store much larger amounts of data. How much data? We’re talking about really large amounts in the terabytes, petabytes, exabytes and even zettabytes. Also realize that we not only have to store the data primarily, but also have redundancy with multiple copies to ensure that data is not lost. Not only does an organization need to meet its storage needs for today, but it also needs to plan for the future with a scalable solution that grows as the organization does.

