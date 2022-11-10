Read full article on original website
Here are the affordable phones I'd buy for Black Friday
With Black Friday deals getting started, you may think that the best bargain you’ll find on an affordable smartphone will be for a bargain brand or unlocked smartphone from Motorola or Nokia. If you want to spend less than $500 on a new smartphone, you can still find great picks from the top three US phone makers. I can recommend a great Apple iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung Galaxy to fit your budget.
Windows 11 vs macOS Ventura - which is best for you?
2022 has seen the arrival of two major updates to Windows 11 and macOS - a major update for Microsoft's operating system, and a whole new version of macOS in the Ventura update. Long ago, you'd expect to see major updates every two years, and they would be paid, but...
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
WhatsApp betas on Android make it easier to talk to yourself
Two new WhatsApp betas are currently available for Android users. One makes it much easier to self-message and the other introduces Companion Mode, which lets you connect up to four phones to one account. WhatsApp technically already had the ability to send messages to your own phone number, but you...
The latest Windows 11 update is causing stuttering for some gamers
The roll out of the big Windows 11 2022 Update (22H2) hasn't exactly gone super smoothly, and there's now another problem to report: Microsoft says some users may experience "Lower than expected performance in some games". That's the latest entry in the list of known issues (opens in new tab)...
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration
Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
Google Play Store ads are about to turn up in an annoying place
An update to the Google Play Store, in which ads will appear when you open the search bar, is reportedly in testing. 9To5Google (opens in new tab) has found that the company is considering replacing recent history with ads. The change has been spotted on a device running version 33.0.17-21 of the Play Store.
Google's Health Connect beta is here to cut down your health app confusion
Google is one step closer to establishing a fitness empire as its Health Connect platform enters public beta. A collaboration between Google and Samsung, Health Connect first appeared in May with the aim of, according to the developer team (opens in new tab), offering better insight into a person’s health via a platform that aggregates health data from multiple sources into one location. To facilitate this, Google is also standardizing data sharing so fitness apps can talk to one another more easily. In this way, third-party developers are no longer forced to establish and maintain multiple API connections for their apps.
Is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition really cheaper?
If you’re looking to save some money with your next console purchase, then you have probably wondered if the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is cheaper than the disc alternative. After all, both systems are functionally identical, apart from the former’s lack of an optical Blu-ray drive. The PlayStation...
Adobe Black Friday deals have arrived: save over 40% on Creative Cloud
Adobe has launched its Black Friday 2022 deal for the Creative Cloud All Apps bundle, which gives you its full suite of apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, and many others, for over 40% off in the first year. While November 25 is when most Black Friday deals will begin this year,...
How to enable HTTPS on your domain
In recent years, more emphasis has been placed on security on the internet. One of the most important things you can do to secure your website is to enable HTTPS. With Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS), all communications between your website and visitors will be encrypted. This is important because it prevents third parties from intercepting any data that is being sent or received.
Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best
Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
Mio MiVue 818 Review review
Aside from the lack of a microSD card to get you started, the Mio MiVue 818 is a cracking new dash cam option. The bulbous design manages to pack in plenty of tech, all of which is supplemented by a decent app. On top of that, the image quality of the resulting footage captured by the Mio MiVue 818 is generally excellent, with the added benefit of night vision enhancement.
More malware is being hidden in PNG images, so watch out
Researchers have found evidence of new threat actors using PNG files to deliver malicious payloads. Both ESET and Avast have confirmed seeing a threat actor going by the name Worok using this method since early September 2022. Apparently, Worok has been busy targeting high-profile victims, such as government organizations, across...
YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown - FT
Nov 15 (Reuters) - YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
Wired vs wireless keyboard: which keyboard is best?
Keyboards are one of the most important, yet overlooked components of a full desktop PC setup. While the monitor gives us our visuals and the PC itself powers everything, the keyboard is the medium in which we interact with the rest of the machine. And the right one is not only built with solid ergonomics in mind but one that has features that best match your needs and lifestyle.
I tried every TV streaming service for a while, and here's the only one I'm keeping
It’s said so often now, it hardly bears repeating once again, but there is just so much good TV around at the moment, and so many streaming services to watch it on. Between Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Paramount+ and an array of others, it’s impossible to both see everything you want to see, and, more importantly, pay for everything you want to pay for.
What is RAID and JBOD?
Unlike in the home environment where data can be stored on a single hard drive, organizations have needs to store much larger amounts of data. How much data? We’re talking about really large amounts in the terabytes, petabytes, exabytes and even zettabytes. Also realize that we not only have to store the data primarily, but also have redundancy with multiple copies to ensure that data is not lost. Not only does an organization need to meet its storage needs for today, but it also needs to plan for the future with a scalable solution that grows as the organization does.
Black Friday office chair deals 2022: when is it and what to expect
Black Friday is coming around fast, and it’s a key time of year if you’d like to upgrade your home working hardware – and for many people, that’ll include a new office chair. There aren’t many bits of work equipment that are more important than your...
