Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Related
Tow-truck driver fatally shot in armpit while driving in West Loop, crashed into bus stop
CHICAGO — A tow-truck driver was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near the West Loop Sunday night. According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving a tow-truck, heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled. Police […]
Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle on West Side: police
A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say
A Chicago man shot and killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then ran out of the house so he could get to court on time for a hearing, prosecutors said Monday. The woman’s three-year-old daughter allegedly told police that she saw Rodearl McElroy kill her mother. McElroy, 29,...
cwbchicago.com
Wanted man crashes in Uptown, steals nearby car with baby inside; child OK, suspect in custody
Chicago police have a man in custody after he allegedly crashed a car in Uptown, then stole another vehicle nearby that had a 2-month-old boy in the back seat on Sunday morning. Police found the stolen car, arrested the suspect, and safely recovered the baby in the Loop a short time later.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged with fatally striking woman on shoulder of I-94
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 94. On November 6, 2022, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a woman struck on the shoulder of northbound I-94 near 103rd Street in Chicago. When officers...
Chicago shooting in Lower West Side kills 2; CPD officer injured in aftermath: police
Two people were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Lower West Side, CPD said.
‘Lost a great friend over stupidity’: Towing industry mourns driver shot, killed on Near West Side
Unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at the victim and fled.
Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say
Thieves rammed a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns, police said.
Tow truck driver shot and killed on West Side: CPD
A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving in Garfield Park. The man, 49, was traveling west on Fulton near Wolcott when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 56-year-old who was sitting on porch in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting another man who was sitting on a porch in Bronzeville last Thursday. Kenneth Haywood, 30, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Haywood allegedly shot and killed a 56-year-old man who was sitting outside of a home...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found shot multiple times, pronounced dead at hospital
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man died after being found shot multiple times on Chicago's near West Side. Around 12:58 p.m., police say the male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was discovered in the 2200 block of W Cermak Road, police said. He was taken to...
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
Man shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The shooting occurred at 63rd and Fairfield.
12-year-old girl critically injured in neck during drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
Sisters’ killings blamed for Chicago’s loss of innocence
It’s one of the oldest and most infamous cold cases in Cook County. The evening of Dec. 28, 1956, two sisters left their home in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Barbara and Patricia Grimes were big fans of Elvis Presley and had begged their mother to let them see the singer’s first movie, “Love Me […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times on Near West Side, dies from injuries
CHICAGO - A man died from his injuries after being shot multiple times on the Near West Side early Sunday. Police say patrols in the area heard several shots being fired. The found a 28-year-old man being shot at in the 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 2:40 a.m.
Comments / 4