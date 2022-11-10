ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Police Department make arrest in fatal May child overdose

 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Obispo Police have arrested the 30-year-old mother of the three-year-old who died in May of a fentanyl overdose on multiple charges of child endangerment.

San Luis Obispo Police Department reports arriving at the May 4 scene to find a three-year-old boy unresponsive and not breathing in the 1600 block of Mill Street. The child was taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead the same day after failing to regain consciousness.

SLO PD performed an autopsy in June, which revealed a fatal level of fentanyl in their system. Police immediately launched an investigation into the conditions of the child's home and caretaker, which found proof that there had been easy access to the drug.

The 30-year-old mother, primary caregiver, and who was on scene at the time of the fatal overdose was arrested in San Diego and transported back to San Luis Obispo County.

The woman was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on counts of child endangerment with great bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and enhancement for causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony.

