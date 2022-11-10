Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Assault at store in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a store on Rockville Pike early yesterday morning, after a person reported having been the victim of an assault there. The assault was reported at 12:00 AM Sunday, at a store in the 1700 block of Rockville Pike.
Deputies find decomposed body in field behind Safeway grocery store, gun and backpack found nearby
FREDERICK, Md. — Police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in a field behind a Safeway grocery store in Frederick, Maryland Monday. Deputies were called to the 800 block of East Main Street in Middletown just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a dead body. When officials arrived, they found the decomposed body in the field, along with a 9mm handgun and a backpack.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase leaves two hospitalized
This article was updated 12:42 p.m. A verbal argument led to two men being hospitalized following a 12:15 a.m. shooting at Clyde’s of Chevy Chase restaurant in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Detectives determined the suspect had a verbal argument...
Bay Net
VIDEO: Police Footage Shows Road Rage Shooting In P.G. County; Suspect Wanted
PIKESVILLE, Md. –As the investigation continues into a fatal road rage incident that claimed the life of a tow truck driver in Prince George’s County, police are releasing video footage and asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On Saturday, March 19,...
Elementary, High School In Maryland Closed As Police Negotiate With Barricaded Suspect
Authorities say that a person fired a weapon overnight in a Baltimore home, leading to a standoff as the homeowner barricaded himself inside a house, leading to several road closures in the area. Early on Monday, Nov. 14, members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to a barricade incident in...
Crash Victim Was Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore, Police Say
Police say that a man was hospitalized in critical condition after reportedly being shot and crashing his vehicle in Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officers from the Baltimore City Police Department responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of North Carey Street, officials said.
foxbaltimore.com
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – 13-year-old Jayz Agnew of Temple Hills was raking leaves in his front yard last Tuesday when he was shot in front of his Hillcrest Heights home. On Friday, he died in the hospital. Now, the Prince George’s County Police Department is searching for his killer and offering a $25,000 reward. Detectives are seeking to identify three alleged suspects who shot the young boy outside his home at around 5:28 pm on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. Officers responding to the scene found Jayz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They provided treatment at the The post 13-year-old shot Tuesday in Temple Hills pronounced dead at hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed 22-year-old arrested for walking into Manassas Pizza Hut, making his own meal
MANASSAS PARK, Va. — Saturday night at a Manassas Pizza Hut turned chaotic as a man forced his way into the restaurant and started whipping up a meal, according to police. Officers responded to Shoppers Square around 11 p.m. that night to investigate a robbery. Their investigation has since revealed a 22-year-old walked into the store and bypassed the counter, heading straight for the kitchen an hour before closing time.
Bay Net
Felon Arrested With Loaded Stolen Firearm During Traffic Stop In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 7 at 11:27 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Charles Parkway at Alameda Avenue after observing a headlight out on a vehicle. The driver did not initially stop the car and continued driving for nearly half a...
Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully
BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Police: Fairfax man fatally shot neighbor’s dog
Police determined that the dog and its owner were in the apartment building's breezeway when the owner exchanged words with 33-year-old Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, who also lives in the building.
Man in police custody dies during ambulance ride to hospital
A man who was reportedly running into traffic and acting in a disorderly manner suffered a medical emergency and died while on his way to a hospital in an ambulance, according to police.
WJLA
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's Co. after apparent robbery
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed on a Metrobus in Prince George's County Monday afternoon, according to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). The reported stabbing and apparent robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on an H12 Metrobus near...
20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man found shot dead in vehicle in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in the Dumfries area at around 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for a report of shots fired in the area.
bethesdamagazine.com
“Hate has no place here” – County officials condemn antisemitic graffiti found in North Bethesda
For the second time in three months, the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Wildwood Manor, North Bethesda has been defaced with antisemitic graffiti, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said, in an official release on Monday morning. Elrich stated he visited the site the first time it was vandalized in August. “To...
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
