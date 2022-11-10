ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Katy Perry Channels an Iconic Britney Spears Look on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

By Devon Forward
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ty8M_0j6UrT9D00
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While Katy Perry is known as a pop singer, she attended the Country Music Association Awards last night to perform a duet with Thomas Rhett, and she came through with her red carpet look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhNbG_0j6UrT9D00
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Perry showed up to the CMAs wearing an all-denim, off-the-shoulder Marques' Almeida jumpsuit with a big bow on the side. While it's unclear what exactly led Perry to choose this outfit, there are actually two different past red carpet looks that could've inspired the singer, and one's her own.

Likely the first one to come to mind is pop star Britney Spears' memorable look from the 2001 VMAs, when she wore a Kurt and Bart full denim dress with a matching bag and rhinestone necklace. Spears' date, Justin Timberlake, matched her perfectly with a Canadian tuxedo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qb3k_0j6UrT9D00
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

But it seems like Perry has been inspired by this look before, as she wore a patchwork denim dress and matching bag, just like Spears, to the 2014 VMAs. It looks like she wanted to wear an updated version of the outfit this year.

This just proves that Spears' 2001 VMAs outfit will always be iconic, and Perry picked the perfect awards show to rock this style again.

At the 2022 CMAs, Perry performed her collaboration with Rhett, a song called "Where We Started" released on his 2022 album of the same name.

Rhett told CMT of working with Perry, "I’ve always been such a fan of hers. To have her on here really escalated the emotion of that track. It’s a song I think a lot of people are going to relate to and a lot of people are really going to enjoy."

It looked like Perry had a great time, and she posted a couple of pictures of herself in her red carpet look on Instagram, along with the caption, "Katy goes 🤠 #CMAawards."

It's safe to say that Perry's fans loved the look, with many of the comments consisting of messages like "Queen Stunning For Life 🤩 💕" and "SHE SERVED."

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Kylie Jenner Stuns in Daring Backless Gown

Kylie Jenner rocked a sultry black dress to the star-studded 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on Nov. 12. The custom Loewe gown featured flowy pleats and a drawstring halter neckline complete with dramatic satin straps draped over-the-shoulder and a thigh-high slit. The reality star accessorized with black heeled sandals and large gemstone earrings, with hair pulled back into a bun for the classy occasion.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis at Walk of Fame ceremony

Christina Applegate made an emotional first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021.The Dead To Me star accepted her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 14 November. Applegate was initially set to receive a star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. One year later, the 40-year-old actor announced her MS diagnosis.According to Variety, Applegate’s former Married…With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were present at the ceremony, along with her Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini and the show’s creator, Liz Feldman.During the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

'The Voice's Top 16 Artist Bodie Reveals Why He Chose Blake Shelton Over Gwen Stefani As His Coach

The Live Playoffs begin tonight on season 22 of The Voice when the Top 16 will take to the stage for the first time where America will decide who goes through and who goes home. One of the artists in the forefront is 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., a member of Team Blake Shelton, who has a good shot at making it all the way to the finale considering his unique combo of singing ability and charisma.
Parade

Kim Kardashian Honored With The Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby Charity Gala

Kim Kardashian joined many other celebrities at the Baby2Baby Charity Gala on Nov. 12, where she was honored with the Giving Tree Award for her philanthropy work. According to Baby2Baby's official website, the organization chose to honor Kardashian this year "for her longtime dedication to Baby2Baby and commitment to supporting the children they serve."
Parade

Jeff Bezos Awards Dolly Parton $100 Million Courage and Civility Award

Dolly Parton was awarded a $100 million prize by Jeff Bezos on Saturday, Nov. 12. The country music legend, who was just recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was awarded the money on behalf of the Amazon founder and his partner, Lauren Sanchez. The award recognizes...
Parade

Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Yearly to Support His Children

When it comes to Nick Cannon's family, it seems the more the merrier, but taking care all those children is far from cheap!. The actor recently clarified just how much money he dishes out to finance his kids after The U.S. Sun estimated he'd be spending $3 million in child support next year.
Parade

Double Trouble in the Semifinals! Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight?

The Dancing with the Stars finale is just one step away for the remaining pairs. But as the art of dance shows, one step can be much larger and complicated than expected. The semifinals featured the 6 couples performing both a ballroom and Latin dance, in the hopes of surviving yet another double elimination and make it to next week's finals. By the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Parade

Michelle Pfeiffer Posts Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Husband

Michelle Pfeiffer and her husband, David E. Kelley, are celebrating their wedding anniversary!. The actress took to her Instagram to honor her husband of 29 years with the sweetest snaps. The first photo in the carousel featured Pfeiffer and her husband as they posed next to each other, bundled up...
Parade

Parade

61K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy