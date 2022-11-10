Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
'I'm scared': Gun found inside locker prompts lockdown at Philadelphia charter school
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia junior high school was placed on lockdown Monday after police allegedly found a gun inside a student's locker. Police responded to Hardy Williams Charter School in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood around 9 a.m. and searched the locker for suspicion of narcotics, authorities said. Officers instead found...
Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker
A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.
Gun Fired As Teens Seen Fleeing Bangor Brawl, Police Say Seeking Clues
See anything? Police are seeing clues after a gun was shot during a fight involving teens in Northampton County over the weekend. The incident occurred on the first block of S. 1st Street in Bangor around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, local police said. According to witnesses, a physical...
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant
Both Drivers Hospitalized Following Head-On Crash In Northampton County
Both drivers were hospitalized Sunday evening following a head-on crash in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash occurred on Lehigh Drive at Gap View Drive around 5:35 p.m., Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said in a release. An eastbound Hyundai Sonata driven by Tanya Piccolo, 33, of Palmerton, collided...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
Officials: 18-year-old Reading male shot and killed near Kutztown University
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
Police: Man found dead at recycling facility in Berks County after climbing into dumpster
Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
Gun store burglary: 5 suspects, car caught on video after pistols, rifles stolen in Bucks County
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
Teen accused in deadly shooting at Allentown park headed to trial
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial. Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15. Elijah Patterson admitted...
18-Year-Old Shot Dead At Reading Student Housing Complex
