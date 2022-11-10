ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Police Investigating Road Rage Incident in Upper Bucks

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday they are investigating a road rage incident that took place recently in upper Bucks County. In a news release, police said the incident happened on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) near its intersection with Weiss Road, which is in Milford Township. On Saturday...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

State police investigate stolen EBT funds

TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Teen accused in deadly shooting at Allentown park headed to trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teenager accused in the fatal shooting of another teenager at a park in Allentown back in September is headed to trial. Charges against Elijah Patterson were held for court at his preliminary hearing Thursday morning. His formal arraignment is set for Dec. 15. Elijah Patterson admitted...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Shot Dead At Reading Student Housing Complex

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Reading, authorities said. Diego Velazquez was shot around 12:50 a.m. at the Blady Road-Advantage Point off-campus student-housing development in Maxatawny Township, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said. Velazquez's death, which occurred near Kutztown University, was ruled a homicide with an autopsy scheduled...
READING, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

118K+
Followers
59K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy