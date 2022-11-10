ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does ‘Black Panther 2’ Have an End Credits Scene? ‘Wakanda Forever’ Post Credits, Explained

By Brett White
 4 days ago
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finally returns to the world it so cinematically introduced in 2018. A lot has changed since the first Black Panther was released to critical acclaim — the most massive change being the unexpected and tragic passing of franchise lead Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever, which was also filmed during the uncertain days of the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a symbol of perseverance and the result of a cast and crew’s tenacity. Despite all the odds and the extreme circumstances since Black Panther dominated the box office four years ago, Wakanda Forever is here.

The film also concludes Phase 4 of the MCU, a phase that consisted of an assortment of films ranging from the horror of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the comedy of Thor: Love and Thunder — and that’s not even counting all of the Disney+ shows. Phase 4 was a wild ride, and it all comes to a conclusion in Wakanda Forever.

So, how does Wakanda Forever end — like, really end? What’s in store for audiences who know to stick around after the credits start? And what does the inevitable post-credits scene mean for the MCU moving forward? Let’s break it down — and here’s your SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t seen Wakanda Forever yet.

Does Black Panther 2 have an end credits scene?

Yes — the Black Panther sequel has a mid-credits scene but not a post-credits scene. What does that mean? You’ll want to stick around after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s credits start to roll, because after the closing credits sequence (you know, when all the actor names appear over video footage, usually an animation or something thematically relevant to the film) there is a pretty important — and decent-sized — scene.

However, once that scene is done, the story is done. If you stay through to the very end of the film’s credits — which you could, just to see the names of all of the thousands of people who worked to bring Wakanda Forever to life — you’ll just see the words “BLACK PANTHER WILL RETURN” and the Marvel Studios logo.

Wakanda Forever post credits scene explained

SPOILERS AHEAD! After the closing credits sequence, we return to where we left the film: at Nakia’s (Lupita Nyong’o) home on a beach in Haiti. Shuri (Letitia Wright) is seated alone on the beach, having burned her funereal clothes. Nakia joins her and wants to introduce her to someone: a kid.

The boy is Nakia’s son Toussaint, and he’s probably around six years old. Nakia introduces him to his “Auntie Shuri.” This is T’Challa’s son with Nakia. This partly explains why Nakia has been absent from Wakanda for six years, as Ramonda (Angela Bassett) says when she first visits Nakia in the film. Reminder: Thanos snapped T’Challa and Shuri out of existence for five of those years, and introducing a six year old to his kingdom after all that happened during the Blip and the return…? How do you find the right time? But as we learn during the conversation, Toussaint knew his grandmother Ramonda; she visited him — and she even tried to tell Shuri about all of this, and then Namor showed up. Toussaint also knew his father. Nakia asks Toussaint to tell his Auntie Shuri his Wakandan name. The young boy says that he is T’Challa, son of T’Challa.

When was T’Challa’s son born?

Using our Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, it seems most likely that Toussaint was born — or at least conceived — in the time leading up to the events of Avengers: Infinity War. That film was released in 2018 and also took place in 2018, and since Wakanda Forever takes place in 2024 or 2025, that lines up with Toussaint’s age in the mid-credits scene. And if Nakia was pregnant in 2018, that could partly explain why she wasn’t part of the fight alongside the Avengers against Thanos’s army.

As for the future of T’Challa’s son T’Challa, we’ll just have to wait and see. He’s clearly too young to suit up any time soon — but there could always be a What If…? episode set in the future or some time travel hijinks in Loki that could show or introduce an older version of the character. For now, though, we can just look at this child for what he is: a symbol of hope, a living legacy, and a sign that family perseveres above all else.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

