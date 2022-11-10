Read full article on original website
'Inundated' with threats, Oakland County Sheriff asks students for help, vows to investigate all tips 'because it is not a joke'
On the same day a 16-year-old girl was arrested for making social media threats that closed Ferndale schools for the day, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard is out with a social media warning aimed at students across the county.
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
Girl arrested after threat against Ferndale High School; sheriff issues warning about making threats
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after authorities say she made threats that closed Ferndale middle and high schools. Authorities said she made threats toward the high school, so the middle school that is on the same property was also closed. Oakland County Sheriff Mike...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
DPD Chief White wants officers, supervisor suspended without pay after fatal shooting of woman having mental health crisis
Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending two police officers and a supervisor who were involved in the fatal shooting of a woman having a mental health crisis last week be suspended without pay.
Detroit police chief suspends 2 officers, 1 supervisor after deadly shooting
Detroit Police Chief James White said he is suspending two officers and one supervisor following a deadly officer-involved shooting last week. Another supervisor was placed on administrative duty.
Detroit activists rally for a mental health response team in light of 2 officer involved shootings in 1 month
DETROIT — Detroit activists gathered on Saturday to call for change after Detroit police shot and killed two people in the last month during mental health crisis calls. Thursday, Detroit police shot and killed a 27-year-old mother of two during a mental health crisis. On October 2, Detroit police...
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
School bus crashes into Washtenaw County elementary school after driver loses control
SALINE, Mich. – A school bus crashed through the side wall of an elementary school in Saline on Sunday. Police say the 69-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition after he crashed a school bus into the side of Harvest Elementary School in Saline on Sunday afternoon.
Task force believes UP teen is being trafficked
DETROIT, MI— A missing U.P. teen who was found in Detroit is missing again. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force says 17-year-old Lance Guenette of Menominee was found Tuesday in Detroit. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. On Thursday officials say Guenette fled the vicinity of...
Motorist killed in I-94 hit-and-run crash in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Rescue crews were called at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 9, to the fatal crash on westbound I-94 east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators...
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Southbound lanes of I-275 at M-14 in Wayne County back open after crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All of the southbound lanes of I-275 at M-14 in Wayne County were closed as officials cleared a crash. According to MDOT, vehicles were being ramped off onto M-14. The closure was announced at 11:10 a.m. Monday (Nov. 14). The crash was cleared before noon,...
Detroit woman suffering mental crisis killed by police during struggle for gun
Detroit police shot and killed a woman experiencing a mental health crisis who was accused of assaulting her child and her mother in a west side home Thursday evening. The woman and a Detroit police officer were engaged in a struggle over a gun when three other officers fired four rounds at her inside the home in the 15700 block of Meyers Road, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday morning news conference. ...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
