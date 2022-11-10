ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Juror shows up at Justice Center with gun: I-Team

By Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eo9U_0j6UqNCi00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman recently showed up for jury duty at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center with a gun.

She claimed it was a mistake, but she could face a criminal charge.

It happened one morning late last month.

13-year-old boy dies from flu; first in Cuyahoga County this season

Everyone going into the Justice Center passes a security checkpoint and metal detectors.

A court security officer using an x-ray machine spotted a gun in a purse.

A sheriff’s deputy seized the gun, along with a magazine and 7 rounds.

They also found the juror had a license for carrying a concealed weapon. But no one can bring a gun into the Court complex.

Missing nursing home resident found dead outside

So, the matter was sent to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. At last check, it was under review.

A report shows the juror is under investigation for the Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon.

Cuyahoga County Spokesman Tyler Sinclair said, “Deputies followed all proper protocol and acted quickly to assure public safety.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 15

Saywhat
3d ago

A gun is not a tampon to be thrown in the bottom of purses in case needed…if your so irresponsible you forget you have a weapon , you shouldn’t be carrying it .

Reply
12
William Michael
3d ago

Another example of why idiots should not be allowed to carry a gun. If you can’t even follow the rules then you’re a danger to everyone you come across. We need stronger vetting of people before allowing them to carry guns.

Reply
8
Rick Wright
3d ago

She was extremely dumb. EVERYONE knows you can't take a gun into the courtroom. She needs that license taken away from her.

Reply(1)
3
Related
cleveland19.com

5 years in prison for driver convicted of deadly drunk driving crash in Solon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Euclid man was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for driving drunk and causing a crash which killed his girlfriend. Augustin Thompkins pleaded guilty last week in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo to aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply, dui and endangering children.
SOLON, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland area teen fatally shot in Warren

Warren detectives are investigating a possible homicide on the city's north side. Police responded to a victim who was shot at the intersection of Odgen Avenue and Maryland Street NW Friday evening after dispatchers received calls of several shots being fired in rapid succession. It was reported that two men...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Pursuit suspect runs into Warren day care, caught in classroom (bodycam)

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers in Warren chased a 39-year-old man wanted for felonious assault through a day care facility last week, which was all caught on officer-worn body camera. The chase happened at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to a department Facebook post. Officers attempted to stop a...
WARREN, OH
actionnews5.com

Man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 25-year-old Ohio man was shot in an attempted carjacking after going to meet a woman he met online. Police responded to reports of shots fired at a car on the 4200 block of Grannis Road in Fairview Park around 8:50 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

The mayor and the murder: The trial of Robert Shephard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five weeks after Frank Q. Jackson was fatally shot on Cleveland’s east side, a suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated murder. But investigators say Robert Shephard didn’t actually pull the trigger of the gun that killed the Cleveland mayor’s grandson on September 19, 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave. Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke. All residents escaped...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

74K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy