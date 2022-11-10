Juror shows up at Justice Center with gun: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a woman recently showed up for jury duty at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center with a gun.

She claimed it was a mistake, but she could face a criminal charge.

It happened one morning late last month.

Everyone going into the Justice Center passes a security checkpoint and metal detectors.

A court security officer using an x-ray machine spotted a gun in a purse.

A sheriff’s deputy seized the gun, along with a magazine and 7 rounds.

They also found the juror had a license for carrying a concealed weapon. But no one can bring a gun into the Court complex.

So, the matter was sent to Cuyahoga County prosecutors. At last check, it was under review.

A report shows the juror is under investigation for the Illegal Conveyance of a Deadly Weapon.

Cuyahoga County Spokesman Tyler Sinclair said, “Deputies followed all proper protocol and acted quickly to assure public safety.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.