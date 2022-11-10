Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/11/22–11/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police looking for information on suspect in string of burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage. The garage is located at 2310 House Ave., and as of today, Nov. 14, there have been six burglary reports....
shortgo.co
Assistance Identifying Larceny Suspects – Silent Witness
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
capcity.news
Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse
Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state’s first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
capcity.news
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Laramie County Canvassing Board Certifies Results of the 2022 General Election
Laramie County’s election results are now official. The Laramie County Canvassing Board met today (Nov. 11, 2022) to canvass and certify results of the 2022 General Election. Official results are posted on the Clerk’s website: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The official results reflect the inclusion of a provisional ballot. Official results...
capcity.news
Laramie County’s average gas price down 3 cents as national decline starts again
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Despite a week’s interruption, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has begun falling again. The price fell 2.6 cents from a week ago, a decline that Laramie County’s average topped with a 3-cent drop. The decline left the national average...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives ‘Most Wired’ recognition for 10th straight year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized Cheyenne Regional Medical Center as a “Digital Most Wired” hospital for the 10th consecutive year. Healthcare organizations participating in the Most Wired program are certified as levels 1–10 based on the results of the annual...
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges
A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
capcity.news
AT&T helps fund new Laramie County Community College scholarship for IT students
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A recent $15,000 contribution from AT&T to Laramie County Community College will help fund new scholarship opportunities for students pursuing careers in information technology, the school announced on social media. Students working toward a degree or certificate in IT programs — such as Computer Science, Computer...
