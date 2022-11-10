ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/11/22–11/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
shortgo.co

Assistance Identifying Larceny Suspects – Silent Witness

The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
CHEYENNE, WY
North Platte Post

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed -again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Obituaries: McNair; Kean; Algermissen; Chaffin; Miller; Kranse

Shaun Robert McNair: June 4, 2002 – November 2, 2022. Airman First Class Shaun Robert McNair, 20, of Cheyenne and Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, passed away on November 2, 2022. A1C McNair was a Water and Fuels Maintenance Systems Apprentice at the 27th Special Operations Civil...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming

A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Laramie County Canvassing Board Certifies Results of the 2022 General Election

Laramie County’s election results are now official. The Laramie County Canvassing Board met today (Nov. 11, 2022) to canvass and certify results of the 2022 General Election. Official results are posted on the Clerk’s website: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The official results reflect the inclusion of a provisional ballot. Official results...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection

Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges

A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
FORT COLLINS, CO
capcity.news

AT&T helps fund new Laramie County Community College scholarship for IT students

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A recent $15,000 contribution from AT&T to Laramie County Community College will help fund new scholarship opportunities for students pursuing careers in information technology, the school announced on social media. Students working toward a degree or certificate in IT programs — such as Computer Science, Computer...
CHEYENNE, WY

