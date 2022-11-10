Read full article on original website
MH Planning Commission special session Monday afternoon
The Mountain Home Planning Commission will hold a special session Monday afternoon at 1 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building.On the agenda is discussion of rezoning from Residential R-2 to Commercial C-2 located at 2338 U.S. Highway 62 West in Mountain Home. The property owner and petitioner is First Christian Church.
Marion County Library closed due to flooding
The Marion County Library will be closed to the public Monday and possibly Tuesday due to a plumbing issue that caused flooding to the library. Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates as they become available.
Operation Christmas Child collection starts Monday
Collections start Monday for the Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The goal for North Central Arkansas was set for 16,002. Locations in the area that will accept filled shoeboxes include East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Galatia Assembly of God in Norfork, Yellville Church of Christ in Yellville, Viola First Baptist Church in Viola, Trinity Worship Center in West Plains, First Baptist Church in West Plains, and Real Ministries in Harrison. All times and locations can viewed at samaritanspurse.org.
MH Planning, Zoning Commission meeting canceled, special meeting Nov. 28
The Mountain Home Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday afternoon has been canceled due to lack of an agenda. A special meeting will be held Nov. 28 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda include discussion of rezoning property located at 2338 Highway 62...
Marion County Election Commission to meet Monday
The Marion County Election Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday morning at 11. The meeting will be held in the commission’s office at the Marion County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and observe.
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
Marie Stewart, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Marie Stewart of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Marie Stewart died Sunday in Mountain Home.
White River Firearms funds major upgrades for the NJROTC Marksmanship program
White River Firearms in Gassville recently donated two state-of-the-art sporter class marksmanship rifles to the Mountain Home NJROTC program for upcoming unit competitions. The rifles arrived November 1, marking a major upgrade to the unit’s previous equipment, which was purchased in 1993 when the unit was established. White River...
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Suspect from vending machine break-ins identified, arrested
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.
Multiple buildings involved in fire between Gassville, Cotter
Photos courtesy of Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl. Multiple buildings have been fully involved following a fire beginning Sunday around the line between the cities of Gassville and Cotter. At the most recent update, approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were on the scene battling the blaze. Gassville Fire Chief...
Murder trial for former Omaha school official, basketball coach reset for late January
The jury trial set this month for a former Omaha High School principal and head boys’ basketball coach accused of killing his wife has been pushed back. A pre-trial hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson is now set for Dec. 13 and the jury trial for Jan. 30 at the Boone County Courthouse in Harrison.
Cotter School Board monthly meeting Monday night
The Cotter School Board will meet Monday evening at 7. Items on the agenda include discussion of high school projector quotes and an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Location change for MH Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning
Because of the possibility of inclement weather, the Mountain Home Veterans Day Ceremony, normally held at Plaza 2000, will be held at a different location. The ceremony will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church’s Life Center, located at 249 Dyer Street in Mountain Home. Hosted by the...
Twin Lakes Area sees record snowfall, icy bridges
The Twin Lakes Area saw a new record for snowfall three years after the previous mark was set. At KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home, a total of one inch of snow hit the ground Friday night and early Saturday morning. The previous record for this date was 3/10 of an inch in 2019.
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
Cotter City Council reviews 2023 budget draft review tonight
The City Council of Cotter will hold a budget workshop tonight at 6 at the Cotter City Hall to review the first draft of the 2023 budget.
Judge sentences Ozark County woman for shooting 2 bystanders during argument
A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman Thursday for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. According to KYTV/KSPR, Rhonda Sprague plead guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was ordered to serve five years on probation. The shootings happened on May 6 in...
Area firefighters leave to work wildfires in Kentucky
Two area men have been selected to a crew of wildland firefighters with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. The crew left Thursday to work wildfires in Kentucky where many areas have been experiencing elevated wildfire danger with 34 fires reported in a single day earlier this week.
Mitchell Lynn Purdom, 50, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 50-year-old Mitchell Lynn Purdom of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Mitchell Purdom died Friday in Mountain Home.
