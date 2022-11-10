The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in connection with vending machine break-ins in and around the City of Mountain Home. According to Sheriff John Montgomery, after the initial press release was sent out on Nov. 9 with images from the security camera system, law enforcement authorities in Van Buren County at Clinton saw the images and recognized the face of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle as being involved in similar break-ins under investigation in that jurisdiction.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO