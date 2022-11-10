Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Savannah hosts retreat to discuss budget for 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The City of Savannah held a budget retreat Monday to discuss spending for next year. City officials working in housing, public safety, and infrastructure took turns presenting their proposed budgets to the City Council. Director of Housing Martin Fretty said the city plans to leverage...
Hilton Head Island officials discuss approved Mid-Island Tract master plan
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders approved a master plan for the Mid-Island Tract property on Nov. 1. According to town leaders, the former golf course will soon be transformed into a new community park for all residents and visitors to enjoy. “There are...
Hilton Head Island sets date for runoff in Mayoral race
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Town of Hilton Head Island set a date for the runoff election in its Mayoral race between JoAnn Orischak and Alan R. Perry. The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22, with early voting beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 16, and lasting through Friday, Nov. 18.
Gov. Kemp announces global apparel company establishing facility in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County. According to officials, the facility will be located at Interstate Centre III, joining a recently announced ammunition manufacturing company's new...
Beaufort County School committees review 97 library books flagged for content concerns
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — According to Beaufort County School District officials, volunteers will begin reviewing 97 library books to determine if they will be accessible to students in school libraries. Dr. Mary Stratos, chief instructional services officer for BCSD, said that this new practice is in response to...
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Georgia Southern institute signs $15.7M contract for COVID-19 protection in K-12 schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Southern University's Institute for Health Logistics and Analytics (IHLA) signed a $15.7 million contract with the Georgia Department of Public Health to work on efforts to manage COVID-19 in the state's K-12 schools. Despite the belief by many that COVID-19 is no longer a...
Veteran-owned business launches campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A veteran-owned business is starting a campaign to raise housing allowances for soldiers in Coastal Georgia. Eric Lukkarinen is an army veteran turned real estate professional who is concerned about the housing opportunities for soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. "The military...
National Weather Service director attends emergency management convention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The annual International Association of Emergency Managers conference is underway at the Savannah Convention Center, where emergency managers from around the world are gathering to learn from each other and work together to save lives. FOX28 spoke with Ken Graham, the Director of the National...
Savannah police respond to East 38th and Ott Street after shots fired at SPD vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene at the intersection of East 38th Street and Ott Street after there were shots fired at an unmarked SPD vehicle. According to police, the officer was not injured, but the vehicle was struck. SPD also added that...
Road closed after crash ruptures gas line, water main on Skidaway Road
A road is closed after a crash on Skidaway Road Sunday afternoon. The Savannah Police Dept. said the crash happened on Skidaway Road southbound between 42nd Street and Victory Drive. A water main and gas line have ruptured as a result of the crash, officials said. Northbound Skidaway is slowed...
Toddler found dead after drowning at Beaufort hotel pool: Police
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort police found a 2-year-old child who had drowned at the bottom of a Beaufort hotel on Saturday. According to Charles Raley, an investigator with the Beaufort Police Dept., officers had responded to the Country Inn and Suites, at 2450 Boundary Street, for reports of an unattended 5-year-old roaming around the hotel.
Pooler rings in the Christmas season with tree lighting event
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Pooler. On Sunday, the city rang in the holiday season with Christmas music, s’mores, hot chocolate, and the Christmas tree lighting in Memorial Park. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they haven’t had this event in...
Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sailing vessel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Coast Guard Savannah aircrew rescued three people on Monday after their sailing vessel started taking on water 77 miles southeast of Savannah. One of the people on the boat activated its emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB), notifying Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders at 3:50 a.m.
St. Helena Island man wanted for attempted murder after gas station shooting
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 42-year-old man in connection to a shooting at a Parker's gas station on St. Helena Island earlier in the month. Deputies responded to a complaint of gunfire on Nov. 2 at the Parker's gas...
16-year-old killed in Colleton shooting: CCSO
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating multiple shootings Sunday morning after a teenager died of shooting-related injuries. The 16-year-old male was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person(s). Deputies said he later died from his injuries. Two other driver-by...
Budweiser Clydesdales making an appearance at Eagle Walk in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make an appearance at Paulson Stadium for Saturday's Eagle Walk in Statesboro. According to a statement from Georgia Southern, the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the University Bookstore on Saturday from 2-3 p.m.
