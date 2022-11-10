Read full article on original website
Second Stearns County Holiday Card Design Contest Underway
(KNSI) – Children in Stearns County are invited again to come up with a greeting card for the sheriff’s office. The department is holding its second Annual Holiday Greeting Card Design Contest. Sheriff Steve Soyka says kids 12 and under who live in the county can help deputies by creating a picture for the front of their greeting card. All cards must feature original artwork. For example, the image can include winter activities with sheriff’s deputies, the official badge, a squad car or a department K9 officer.
A Wifi Checkout Program at the Library Has Been Extended
(KNSI) – Thanks to the extension of a pandemic area program, families without access to the internet or who will be traveling over the holidays can stay connected for school and work thanks to the local library system. The Great River Regional Library says its WiFi2GO program lets library...
Winter Hazard Awareness Week Begins
(KNSI) — A Special Weather Statement ushers in Winter Hazard Awareness Week. One to three inches of snow, maybe even some sleet and freezing rain, is expected in central Minnesota Monday. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says now is a great time to refresh your knowledge about what the different winter storm predictions mean.
Burlington Opens at Shingle Creek Crossing in Brooklyn Center
Friday morning, Burlington celebrated its grand opening at Brooklyn Center’s Shingle Creek Crossing. Store management, and city officials, have high hopes about what this store can do for the area. Shortly after the doors opened at 9 a.m., a stream of customers flowed into Brooklyn Center’s newest brick and...
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
1 killed as school bus and SUV collide in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A collision between a school bus and an SUV in Minnetonka on Monday has left one person dead, troopers say. The crash happened on westbound Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road, just over the border from Eden Prairie, around 4 p.m. According to investigators, the...
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
School bus, car crash in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - MnDOT traffic cameras show a crash between a school bus and at least one vehicle on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 62 near Shady Oak Road around 4 p.m. Cameras show an ambulance is on the scene. There is no word on any injuries.
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
Alert Bank Teller Helps Save Scam Victim Thousands of Dollars
(KNSI) — An alert bank teller helped a scam victim recover $19,000 that would have otherwise disappeared. Investigators said a resident contacted them in September to say they had been a scam victim. The person told them they were reading a newspaper online when the computer screen went black, and a message popped up saying the machine had been hacked and to call a special number. The fraudster on the other end said their bank account might have been hacked too, and they should log in and check. The victim said everything looked fine, but they were told to set up another bank account and transfer money into it to set a trap for the hackers. The victim did as they were told, thinking they were helping to catch the hackers and arranged to have $30,000 transferred into the new account.
Charges: Man swindles dealership for $200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
