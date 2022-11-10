Read full article on original website
Who is Juan Ciscomani? What to know about the Republican who will replace Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick
Republican Juan Ciscomani is expected to fill Arizona’s only open congressional seat, representing the southeastern portion of the state. Ciscomani was leading Democrat Kirsten Engel by a narrow margin in their race to represent Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District, created after post-census redistricting shifted the old 2nd Congressional District. The seat was open...
