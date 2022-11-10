COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City.

Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed

Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time

Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Closes at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, Dec. 26: Open at normal time

New Year’s

Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve): Closes at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day): Opens at 9 a.m.

The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS .