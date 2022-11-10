ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPnEj_0j6UosLH00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.

The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City.

Thanksgiving

Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed

Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time

Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Closes at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed

Monday, Dec. 26: Open at normal time

New Year’s

Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve): Closes at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day): Opens at 9 a.m.

The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Drivers urged to prepare vehicles with winter supplies in case of emergency

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) By the end of Monday night, Mid-Missouri could see its first snowfall accumulations. The ABC 17 Stormtrack is tracking the potential for 1 to 3 inches of snow for parts of the area from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Drivers will want to consider preparing their vehicles with winter necessities if they The post Drivers urged to prepare vehicles with winter supplies in case of emergency appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) City of Columbia Public Works crews will be start responding to an anticipated snow storm at 7 p.m. Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections, which are areas more susceptible to slickness.The city’s primary concern will be slushy conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. Residents are advised to The post Columbia crews to begin pretreating roadways for winter weather at 7 p.m. Monday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missourinet

Winter weather to impact north and central Missouri Monday and Tuesday

Several inches of snow are expected for parts of northern and central Missouri into Tuesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most Missouri counties north of Interstate 70. Snow is expected to fall this evening. For areas south of Interstate 70, snowfall accumulations of between 1 and 2 inches are expected. The Kansas City metro area is expecting up to 3 inches and the areas of Kirksville to Moberly are expected to see up to 4 inches.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT, Columbia Public Works take to roads to prepare for snowfall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Public works departments across Mid-Missouri are on the roads Monday night preparing for snowfall. Crews are first going to start salting all roads that are most susceptible to slickness. “We’ll have crews in overnight and they’ll react to conditions as they develop," Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan said. "They are going The post MoDOT, Columbia Public Works take to roads to prepare for snowfall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mid-Missouri public works departments warn of delays, citing lack of staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - Mid-Missouri public works departments have already started preparing for the first snowfall since winter. Columbia Public Works says it has 34 snow vehicles available to this winter season. The department says it is going into the winter with the same amount of staffing as last winter, which is 20% below what it would like The post Mid-Missouri public works departments warn of delays, citing lack of staff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County purchases radar trailer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Cole County Public Works announced in a Monday press release that the county recently purchased a radar trailer to be used for speed control on county roadways. The Cole County Sheriff’s Department provided funding for the trailer. Cole County Public Works will place the trailer on roadways and the sheriff’s department The post Cole County purchases radar trailer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police close part of Blue Ridge Road due to death investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a northeast Columbia road due to a death investigation Monday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, detectives and crime scene investigators are responding to the scene in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. (1) We’re conducting a death investigation in the 2700 block of Blue The post Columbia police close part of Blue Ridge Road due to death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Solid Waste to host customer input meetings on bag ordinance

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host two customer input meetings to discuss proposed ordinance changes around the use of city logo refuse bags.  The first meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. This meeting can be live-streamed. The second The post Columbia Solid Waste to host customer input meetings on bag ordinance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Six people were hurt Sunday night following a crash in Morgan County. The crash happened on State Highway 52 near Church Road around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by a 16-year-old Russellville teenager traveled across the highway and hit a pickup truck. The post Several people hurt Sunday night in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
kjluradio.com

Two from southern Missouri arrested for Cooper County burglary

Two men from southern Missouri are arrested for burglarizing a home in Cooper County. The burglary was reported Tuesday, November 8 at a home along Highway M just west of Boonville. Numerous items were stolen, including food, clothes, and a firearm. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested the pair several...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: CPD thanks community for tips about south Columbia prowler

Columbia Police continue to work through leads this (Friday) morning, as they search for a suspected prowler who’s been trying to break into south Columbia apartments where females live alone. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter says several leads have come in. Mr. Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County Route J to open Friday

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Route J in Audrain County is expected to open Nov. 11 afternoon upon completion of the intersection improvement project and new roundabout, located at the intersection of Highway 54/Highway 19/Route J, just north of Laddonia. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission The post Audrain County Route J to open Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three dogs die in Boone County house fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Three dogs died in a house fire in Boone County east of Columbia Friday night. The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire on the 6000 block of Summers Lane just before 10 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they say the fire was coming The post Three dogs die in Boone County house fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy