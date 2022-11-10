Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City.
Thanksgiving
Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed
Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time
Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve): Closes at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day): Closed
Monday, Dec. 26: Open at normal time
New Year’s
Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve): Closes at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1 (New Year's Day): Opens at 9 a.m.
