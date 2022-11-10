ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bid on This Lamborghini Aventador In Stunning Blue at Mecum Las Vegas

This rare, low-mileage Lambo is ready to join your supercar collection. Lamborghini is a brand known for its extravagance, performance, and dedication to its audience of power-hungry car enthusiasts. Creativity has been one of the driving factors behind this incredible success, as you can clearly see with models like the Aventador, which are utterly unique from anything else on the supercar market. Examples like this 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV LP750-4 lead the pack in performance and brilliance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Carscoops

Ford Mustang Driver Attempts A Burnout, Ends Up Crashing Into Pickup

Ford Mustang drivers never cease to amaze us and the driver of this particular example, finished in a bright shade of green, had a very rough day behind the wheel of the muscle car. A clip of the Mustang was recently shared to the IdiotsInCars channel on Reddit and shows...
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Quite Like This

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Lamborghini Aventador’s successor, the crew at HRE Performance Wheels have created one striking Aventador SVJ. From the factory, the Aventador SVJ is one of the most aggressive cars in existence and it’s hard to think of a way that it could be made even more eye-catching. However, HRE has done just that with the fitment of an unusual set of aftermarket wheels.
Autoblog

Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway

Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
Jason's World

Person gets dozens of cars towed for blocking their driveway

Black Tow Truck Dealing With A CarJonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Would you be mad if you were parked on a street and your car got towed for being just a tiny bit in the way? A poster on Reddit has admitted to getting enough cars towed to where they get Christmas cards from the towing companies for giving them so much business.
Motorious

Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit With Paintballs

Catalytic converter theft is out of control is so many areas and people are just sick of it. After all, a new cat can set you back several hundred dollars, which is why these punks steal them using a Sawzall. We personally think they should have to pay for making people suffer all because they just want a quick buck, so it made us laugh to see some people take action and hit a couple of catalytic converter thieves with a barrage of paintballs.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Motorious

This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend

Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
LAKELAND, FL

