‘Vindication’: Schumer lifts Democrats with majority stunner
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was eating Peking duck at a Chinese restaurant with family and friends on Manhattan’s West side Saturday evening when an aide called with urgent news: Democrats would win Nevada’s Senate seat and keep their majority. The restaurant erupted in...
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call.Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still need to be tallied, including ballots that need to be corrected or “cured” following signature errors or other issues.Democratic senators have held onto control of the upper chamber, but control of the House – and Congress – are hinging on a handful of races, including Ms Boebert’s fight to...
'On knife's edge': Control of House could come down to CA, but path narrows for Democrats
With the race for control of the House of Representatives now down to the wire, all eyes are looking towards California.
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Democratic control of the U.S. Senate was settled Saturday when Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada won reelection, but the U.S. House majority is still in question. Let’s see where things stand. WHY HASN’T THE AP CALLED CONTROL OF THE HOUSE YET?. It’s simple: Neither party has yet...
2024 Watch: Meet the potential GOP presidential contenders
Former President Donald Trump is touting that he'll make a "special announcement" on Tuesday night. But he's far from the only Republican who may launch a 2024 presidential campaign
Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear...
Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S....
House GOP to vote on nominating McCarthy for speaker, but his candidacy won’t be secured until January
Republicans will elect their official candidate for House speaker Tuesday as conservative hardliners within the House Freedom Caucus signal objections to Kevin McCarthy.
‘Too hyperbolic’? School board parental rights push falters
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in last week’s midterm elections, notching notable wins in some Republican strongholds but failing to gain a groundswell of support among moderate voters.
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy
Donald Trump Pleads With Court to Return to Twitter
In a new legal brief Monday requesting that an appeals court resuscitate Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter over his permanent suspension, the former U.S. president was compared to renowned astronomer Galileo. The mention is a notable name in the 96-page filing submitted to the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court, in which Trump’s lawyers argue that “Galileo spent his remaining days under house arrest for spreading heretical ideas.” Asking for compensatory and punitive damages, along with a court order that would “immediately reinstate” his account, Trump’s lawsuit described his Jan 8, 2021, suspension as “overtly partisan censorship” that was “contrary to...
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is ‘reassured’ by inflation report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said Monday that she was encouraged by last week’s U.S. inflation report, which pointed to slower price increases, and said the Fed would likely soon reduce the size of its interest rate hikes. “The inflation data was reassuring, preliminarily,”...
Trump exec says he feared firing if he spoke up about scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at Donald Trump’s company testified Monday he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks.
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
Israel's Defense Minister says the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
When the dust settles…
When the last vote is cast and the last ballot counted how will things be different? Will we at last enter a time of peace when tempers abate and words of kindness fill our mouths? All the political television ads will cease. Headlines will turn to the plans of leaders, whoever they are. Some of the plans being touted before votes are certified seem to continue the negativity and hate that we heard before the election. Makes me wonder if the dust will ever settle. ...
