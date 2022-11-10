ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023

First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
CONROE, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13

Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
CONROE, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights

Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
SUGAR LAND, TX
coveringkaty.com

Two Katy ISD marching bands go to State

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Marching bands from Taylor and Seven Lakes high schools competed in the 2022 state marching band competition held November 7-9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Only forty-two bands qualified for the state 6A competition. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this group of students,...
KATY, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23

For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX

The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Cinemark opens new Missouri City theater

Cinemark has opened a new 14-screen theater in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cinemark has opened a new movie theater in Missouri City, the movie theater company announced. Cinemark opened a new Cinemark Missouri City and XD with a grand opening Nov. 10 at the new location, 10343 Hwy. 6,...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park

Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive

Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy