FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
First Watch to open in Conroe in February 2023
First Watch, opening next year in Conroe, offers breakfast, brunch and lunch. (Courtesy of Mac Haik Restaurant Group) First Watch, a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant, will be opening at 449 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 1000, Conroe, according to Lacey Martin, the vice president of marketing for Mac Haik Restaurant Group.
Dutch Bros Coffee coming to The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe on Nov. 18
Dutch Bros is coming to The Grove on Nov. 18. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) The Grove at Harper’s Preserve in Conroe is an upscale retail center at the southwest quadrant of Hwy. 242 and Harper’s Trace, near a CVS Pharmacy. According to a Nov. 14 press release, Dutch Bros Coffee is slated as the first tenant of the development, opening Nov. 18.
Zanti Cucina Italiana opens in River Oaks Shopping Center
Zanti Cucina Italiana opened Nov. 5 in a 7,747-square-foot space in the River Oaks Shopping Center on West Gray Street. (Courtesy Priscilla Dickson) The Woodlands-based Italian eatery Zanti Cucina Italiana opened in early November in the River Oaks Shopping Center at 1958 W Gray St., Houston. The eatery specializes in...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
Caroline's on Main to return to Tomball with tamales and gluten-free, keto bakery
On Aug. 27, Caroline's A Healthy Eatery's closed in Spring. Owners Caroline and Chad Cobell are returning to Tomball this fall and opening Caroline's on Main. (Courtesy Caroline's A Healthy Eatery) Caroline’s on Main will open at 403 W. Main St., Tomball, in late November or December once Pain Train...
Gift guide: 14 places to find holiday gifts in The Woodlands area
No matter who is left on holiday shopping lists, The Woodlands area has a number of local shops and businesses with gift ideas for people of all interests. This list is not comprehensive. For the book lover. 1. Buy the Book. has a variety of new, used and audio books...
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
Kristi Baker steps down from Magnolia ISD board of trustees
Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. "We...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans for Cinco Ranch location in Katy in 2023
Daddy's Chicken Shack plans to open a Cinco Ranch location in 2023. (Courtesy Daddy's Chicken Shack) Daddy’s Chicken Shack, an eatery that just opened its first store in Houston on Oct. 13, announced 10 more Houston-area locations at the beginning of November. One of those restaurants will be located in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood of Katy.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander a winter wonderland at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights
Take in a twinkling holiday spectacle at the 9th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights at Constellation Field from Friday, November 18 to New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023. The 2022 holiday season brings nearly two months of twinkling spectacle to the home of the Space Cowboys—Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros—as Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for its ninth year at Constellation Field.
coveringkaty.com
Two Katy ISD marching bands go to State
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Marching bands from Taylor and Seven Lakes high schools competed in the 2022 state marching band competition held November 7-9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Only forty-two bands qualified for the state 6A competition. “I couldn’t be more thrilled for this group of students,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
Volunteer guide: 18 ways to get involved in The Woodlands community in 2022-23
For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP: Application. OTN: Orientation. BC: Background check. AGE: Under age 18 allowed. Empower Children. 1. Angel Reach serves kinship...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
Local restaurant El Caribeño highlights Puerto Rican cuisine, culture
Slow-roasted pork shoulder is served with mofongo, which consists of mashed plantains, garlic and pork belly. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) For Matthew Talavera, his Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño has always been about family. “My aunt, Rachel Arroyo, she founded the company back in 2018,” he said. “We had the...
Cinemark opens new Missouri City theater
Cinemark has opened a new 14-screen theater in Missouri City. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cinemark has opened a new movie theater in Missouri City, the movie theater company announced. Cinemark opened a new Cinemark Missouri City and XD with a grand opening Nov. 10 at the new location, 10343 Hwy. 6,...
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar to hold grand opening celebration in Vintage Park
Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pexels) Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar will be holding a grand opening celebration Nov. 12 at Vintage Park in Spring. The salon is owned by Rola Amigo and offers services such as haircuts, hair coloring and hair styling. Uptown Salon & Blow Dry Bar is located at 122 Vintage Park Blvd., Houston. 832-559-1987. www.instagram.com/uptownsalonandblowdrybar.
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October on Oak Ridge Drive
Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands opened in October. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Primary Literacy Academy of The Woodlands, a new preschool at 26315 Oak Ridge Drive, Spring, opened Oct. 21, according to owner Tashia Beaty. She said the preschool will focus on early literacy skills to prepare students before they begin kindergarten. 281-651-4910. www.primaryliteracyacademy.com.
