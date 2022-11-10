Read full article on original website
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
WFAA
Choosing the best couple from the Dallas season of 'Love Is Blind' is easy. But the worst? Now, that's a competition!
DALLAS — Falling in love with Netflix’s hit reality show "Love Is Blind" is easy. Falling in love on the show is a much more difficult thing. But that's what makes the Nick- and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series, which debuted its first season on the streaming service just in time for us all to be sitting in our pajamas while cooped up in our own "pods" during the pandemic back in early 2020, such a fun watch.
A fiery accident nearly ended her dance career. But now, this Ukrainian native is living her dream as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader
DALLAS — "America's Team." Whether you agree or not, being a part of one of the most valuable franchises in all of sports is something many athletes -- and dancers -- dream of. But one of the most iconic parts of the team doesn't even take a snap or...
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
Best College GameDay signs from TCU Horned Frogs-Texas Longhorns show
AUSTIN, Texas — College GameDay is in Austin, Texas, for the second time this season. ESPN's flagship college football show went to the Lone Star State capital for the UT-Alabama game earlier in the season and have returned with the TCU Horned Frogs coming to town. One of the...
B-17 that went down in Dallas mid-air crash was 'meticulously maintained,' according to man who previously flew it
DALLAS — Two things drew Dr. Rick Hecker to the Gulf Coast wing of the Commemorative Air Force: Family and a chance to fly history. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was coming out of a lengthy restoration process and was going back into service, Hecker said, and he wanted to be as close to it as possible.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
What is Dallas Executive Airport?
DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air. Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is...
No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth
AUSTIN, Texas — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max...
WFAA
Ohio man among those killed in Dallas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard man was among the six who reportedly died during an air show crash in Texas Saturday, according to a statement from the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol. 10TV's sister station WFAA reported the incident saying the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show came...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
Texts for Taylor Swift pre-sale begin Monday | Here's how you spot if it's real
DALLAS — We all are cautious, at least we hope, when it comes to opening links from random texts. But there is one exception to the rule at the moment – Taylor Swift!. Ticketmaster sent out instructions Monday for the pre-sale of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Their Twitter post confirms, if you're verified and selected to buy concert tickets, you're going to get a text.
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
What we know about the victims of the Dallas air show plane collision
DALLAS — People across the country are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. Two historic military planes crashed into each other during an air show Saturday at the Dallas Executive Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board, which is handling the...
WFAA
DFW weather: Monday rain brings much-needed moisture to North Texas
A good soaking rain across North Texas was much needed. Cooler temperatures remain.
WFAA
DFW weather: Cold and rainy describe Monday for North Texas
Widespread rain is in the forecast for North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest timing.
'The rain never stopped them' | Organizers pivot some plans but continue celebrations across North Texas in honor of Veterans Day
DALLAS — It was a rainy, cold and wet on Veterans Day across North Texas. The rain, the wind and the chill on Friday compromised many people’s holiday plans. In Fort Worth, a Veterans Day parade continued as scheduled, as rain showered the area. Miles away in Oak...
Commercial aviation at McKinney National Airport would generate at least $615M in economic impact
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Commercial service out of McKinney National Airport would create thousands of jobs and potentially generate more than $1 billion dollars of economic impact for the city by 2040, according to a recently completed study.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
WFAA
