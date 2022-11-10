ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A letter to Walgreens re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy from City Councilor Ed Flynn

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WxOw_0j6Unpet00

Walgreens

710 E Broadway South Boston, MA 02127

November 10, 2022

Re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy within Walgreens

Dear South Boston Walgreens:

In recent weeks, I have heard from residents who were unable to fill their prescriptions at the South Boston Walgreens due to the pharmacy closing for the day without prior notice- most recently in the early afternoon and the remainder of the day on Thursday, October 27th. This is concerning to me as both the Boston City Council President and the District 2 Councilor representing this neighborhood, as these unannounced closings of the pharmacy negatively impact my constituents who are reliant on Walgreens for their medications. In the interest of my constituents’ health and well-being, I respectfully request that you look to take any steps or action necessary to address this issue and prevent future unannounced closings of the pharmacy.

Constituents have told me that when they went to Walgreens to drop off or pick up their prescriptions, they found the pharmacy closed, even when it was within the opening hours as advertised online. This especially impacts those who need medication urgently on the same day after a medical procedure or appointment, including our seniors and persons with disabilities who make the trip to Walgreens by walking or taking public transportation, only to see that it’s closed.

In addition, neighbors and customers informed me of the unnecessary difficulties they encountered trying to pick up a prescription medication elsewhere after the prescription had already sent to Walgreens. They were forced to navigate the convoluted process of speaking to their medical provider to send elsewhere, another pharmacy that could not fill all their prescriptions with the current ones already sent to Walgreens, and their health insurance companies to request an override to fulfill urgently needed medications.

Closing the pharmacy arbitrarily and without prior notice is not only inconvenient to some, but can pose health risks if the customers could not pick up their prescription that they urgently need because the pharmacy is closed. It is therefore important for Walgreens to address this, whether by increasing staffing levels and hiring more pharmacists, providing better notice about pharmacy hours, or other ways to ensure that customers can pick up their prescriptions elsewhere if the pharmacy is closed. I hope that Walgreens will do what is in the best interest for their customers and our community, and work to provide reliable pharmacy services to South Boston.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 617-635-3203 or [email protected]

Sincerely,

Ed Flynn Boston City Council President District 2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," said Donohue. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what women...
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Boston Firefighters Union Sues Over Cancelled Civil Service Exam

The Boston Firefighters Union is suing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts over what it is calling an "urgent public safety threat," after the state recently canceled civil service exams indefinitely. The civil service exams determine critical promotions for lieutenants, captains, and other leadership roles within agencies. The Massachusetts Civil Service Commission...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

A look at where some major local union negotiations stand

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. I hope your week kicks off with less animosity than the Sen. Ed Markey and Elon Musk cheeky Twitter fight. The two have been sparring after Markey made comments over the highly criticized changes to the social platform’s verification system and a rise in impersonator accounts.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

How to watch for your tax refund from Beacon Hill

If your share of the $3 billion that the Massachusetts state government is returning to taxpayers hasn’t hit your bank account or mailbox yet, keep checking. After the state collected enough revenue to trigger a little-known 1986 law capping the annual growth in tax collections, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue announced that the excess money would start flowing in November to people who had filed income tax returns in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute receives largest donation ever

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the world leaders in cancer research and treatment, received its largest donation yet with the Pan-Mass Challenge’s record-breaking $69 million gift to help accelerate cancer research, clinical trials and treatment. The Pan-Mass Challenge is a summer fundraising bike-a-thon that benefits the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
northandoverma.news

Affordable Two Bedroom Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover! $148,438

Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in North Andover. How to qualify for this homeownership opportunity?. To qualify you must meet certain guidelines detailed in the application. Applicant(s) must be:. A First time Homebuyer(s) Meet certain income and asset guidelines. Have a pre-approval for a 30 year fixed mortgage. Property is subject to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
capecod.com

Baker Vetoes Nuclear Decommissioning Group

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the creation of a special commission that would have studied the economic and environmental effects of decommissioning the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. Baker explained his decision in a written statement when he signed off on a recently passed $3.76 billion spending bill. “I...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Caught in Southie

Little Words Project – a new brick + mortar shop in the Seaport

“Kindness breaks barriers, opens doors, loves, heals and brings people together. Kindness is what Little Words Project is built on, and we’re so happy to have you along for the ride.”. Little Words Project has opened its third brick-and-mortar location in Boston Seaport by WS Development. The original word...
Wilmington Apple

Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
WILMINGTON, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

17 MBTA employees suspended for not paying attention over last 4 years, report says

A group of bus and train operators at the MBTA were suspended over the last four years for not paying attention or sleeping during work hours, the Boston Herald reported. The data, which came from a public records request for “MBTA employees found sleeping during work hours,” showed 17 employees were suspended for three to 70 days. Another employee received an infraction notice during the same time frame but was not suspended.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy