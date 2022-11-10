A letter to Walgreens re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy from City Councilor Ed Flynn

Walgreens

710 E Broadway South Boston, MA 02127

November 10, 2022

Re: Arbitrary closings of the pharmacy within Walgreens

Dear South Boston Walgreens:

In recent weeks, I have heard from residents who were unable to fill their prescriptions at the South Boston Walgreens due to the pharmacy closing for the day without prior notice- most recently in the early afternoon and the remainder of the day on Thursday, October 27th. This is concerning to me as both the Boston City Council President and the District 2 Councilor representing this neighborhood, as these unannounced closings of the pharmacy negatively impact my constituents who are reliant on Walgreens for their medications. In the interest of my constituents’ health and well-being, I respectfully request that you look to take any steps or action necessary to address this issue and prevent future unannounced closings of the pharmacy.

Constituents have told me that when they went to Walgreens to drop off or pick up their prescriptions, they found the pharmacy closed, even when it was within the opening hours as advertised online. This especially impacts those who need medication urgently on the same day after a medical procedure or appointment, including our seniors and persons with disabilities who make the trip to Walgreens by walking or taking public transportation, only to see that it’s closed.

In addition, neighbors and customers informed me of the unnecessary difficulties they encountered trying to pick up a prescription medication elsewhere after the prescription had already sent to Walgreens. They were forced to navigate the convoluted process of speaking to their medical provider to send elsewhere, another pharmacy that could not fill all their prescriptions with the current ones already sent to Walgreens, and their health insurance companies to request an override to fulfill urgently needed medications.

Closing the pharmacy arbitrarily and without prior notice is not only inconvenient to some, but can pose health risks if the customers could not pick up their prescription that they urgently need because the pharmacy is closed. It is therefore important for Walgreens to address this, whether by increasing staffing levels and hiring more pharmacists, providing better notice about pharmacy hours, or other ways to ensure that customers can pick up their prescriptions elsewhere if the pharmacy is closed. I hope that Walgreens will do what is in the best interest for their customers and our community, and work to provide reliable pharmacy services to South Boston.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 617-635-3203 or [email protected]

Sincerely,

Ed Flynn Boston City Council President District 2